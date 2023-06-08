Gardien's Coil-Flex™ Anti-Kink Garden Hose Wins 'Retailer's Choice Award' at 2023 National Hardware Show

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardien Products, the trusted brand behind hundreds of unique, market-leading lawn and garden tools and accessories used by homeowners and gardening enthusiasts for more than 50 years, is the proud recipient of the 2023 National Hardware Show's 'Retailer's Choice Award' for its innovative new Coil-Flex™ anti-kink garden hose.

The Gardien® Coil-Flex™ anti-kink garden hose with Grip-n-Spin™ fittings was engineered to be the most hassle-free premium garden hose in the market. Embodying the motto "leave the flexing to me", this patented hose technology works hard so you don't have to; offering an unmatched combination of features: it's super lightweight, ultra durable, drinking water safe, and flexible in all weather! Gardien's innovative anti-kink Coil-Flex™ helix provides true non-stop full flow, while maintaining low recoil memory for easy unwinding and lie-flat handling. Added convenience comes in the form of 360-degree Grip-n-Spin™ fittings which allow free-spinning rotation from the collar for easy handling when the hose is on (pressurized). When hose is off (de-pressurized), push collar up to engage coupling creating ergonomic wrench-like grip to easily screw/unscrew from spigot and nozzle.

The North American Hardware and Paint Association (NHPA) is the recognized trade association for more than 28,000 independent hardware stores, lumber yards, and home centers, as well as 10,000 independent paint dealers. The NHPA's mission is to provide services and information to help hardware/home improvement retailers be better and more profitable merchants.

The Retailer's Choice Awards are presented each year at the NHPA's annual National Hardware show in Las Vegas, NV, and bestowed upon the best products on display, honoring hardware and home improvement manufacturers for their innovation and creativity.

The prestigious Retailer's Choice Award is unique from other trade show awards programs in that the NHPA relies on the opinions of real independent retailers who know what their colleagues need in a product to attract customers. The judges are all independent home improvement retailers who walked the show floor and selected products they felt were unique and interesting and had the most potential to excite customers and boost sales in their operation.

Featuring patented anti-kink helix technology, Gardien's Coil-Flex™ Garden Hose with Grip-n-Spin™ fittings is engineered to be the most hassle-free premium garden hose in the market today. Offering an unmatched combination of flexibility and durability, the Coil-Flex hose is lightweight, drinking water safe, and delivers a true non-stop flow, while maintaining low recoil memory for easy unwinding and lie-flat handling.

The Coil-Flex hose boasts a super lightweight design—only 2.6 lbs.—and ergonomic 360-degree Grip-n-Spin™ fittings that create a free-spinning rotation at the collars; together this provides for smooth and easy handling, even when the hose is on/pressurized. With an abrasion-resistant outer jacket that maintains complete flexibility in low temperatures, Gardien's new Coil-Flex hose is perfect for late season use.

The North American Hardware and Paint Association's publishes both Hardware Retailing (34,000 circ) and Paint & Decorating Retailer (19,000 circ) which reach audited audiences made up of 96% decision makers at the store level, plus a handful of folks in the wholesaler community.

"Winning the Retailer's Choice Award validates what we've been hearing across the country from retailers and consumers alike," said Gardien VP of Marketing Peter Ogilvie. "The Coil-Flex hose truly provides a hassle-free gardening experience; and the technology underpinning it really does embody its tagline of 'leave the flexing to me!' We are honored to be selected and thank the judges at the National Hardware Show for their recognition and support."

A wholly owned subsidiary of Consolidated Foam, Inc, a privately held consumer lawn and outdoor products manufacturer and distributor, the Gardien brand is the trusted name behind hundreds of unique and market-leading products used by gardening experts and novices alike to prepare, grow, protect, and beautify their lawns, gardens, patios, and outdoor living areas of all sizes and stages.

Learn more about Gardien and its lawn and garden tools and accessories at www.gardienproducts.com.

Family owned since its inception in 1971, Gardien is the lawn and garden products supplier of choice to thousands of big-box consumer and specialty home improvement retailers across the U.S. The company maintains local warehousing facilities, as well as more than 500,000 square feet of production space strategically spread across eight different countries worldwide. Gardien is headquartered in Buffalo Grove Illinois, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Consolidated Foam, Inc., a privately held consumer lawn and outdoor products manufacturer and distributor. Learn more at www.consolidatedfoam.com and www.gardienproducts.com.

Media Contact:

Peter Ogilvie

1-224-287-2528

[email protected]

SOURCE Gardien Products