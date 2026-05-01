Gardiner Acquires IntelliTech Fire & Security, Inc.

Northern Ohio's Building Solutions Leader Grows Fire & Life Safety Capabilities.

SOLON, Ohio, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardiner Service Company, a leader in Northern Ohio for HVAC and building technology, today announced the acquisition of IntelliTech Fire & Security, a Medina, OH-based full-service provider specializing in fire protection and building safety systems.

Gardiner Fire & Security

With more than 40 years of combined industry experience, IntelliTech and its owners, Dan Sammon and Matt Andrews, bring deep expertise in fire alarm and security systems. Their capabilities span a full range of fire and life safety services, including nurse call, closed-circuit television systems, access control, and telecommunications. IntelliTech is also a licensed distributor for Siemens Fire Protection, further expanding Gardiner's fire and life safety offerings.

Todd Barnhart, President and CEO of Gardiner, sees the acquisition as a natural next phase for Gardiner's continued expansion. "We're always looking for great partners who strengthen the relationships we have with our clients. Bringing IntelliTech into the Gardiner team does exactly that for our fire and life safety business. It's also a reflection of the work our entire team has done over the years to build a foundation that continues to grow and evolve."

This acquisition represents another step forward in Gardiner's fire and life safety growth, following the addition of Continental Fire & Security, Inc. in 2022. For Ray Webb, Director of Fire & Life Safety, the decision came down to both expanded capabilities and culture.

"From our first meeting with Dan and Matt, it was clear the IntelliTech team would be a strong cultural fit," said Webb. "They bring the kind of leadership and expertise that elevates what we can offer. This move strengthens our team and positions our Fire & Security group for continued growth."

For Sammon and Andrews, the decision was about aligning with a partner that shares their long-term vision and a place they see themselves staying for the long-term. "For Matt and me, joining an organization with Gardiner's reputation and team was an easy decision," said Sammon. "It allows us to continue serving our clients the way we always have, now backed by the resources and support of a true market leader."

As part of the acquisition, IntelliTech will operate as IntelliTech, a Gardiner Company through the remainder of 2026, before fully transitioning into Gardiner Fire & Security.

This marks Gardiner's second addition within the fire and life safety space in the past four years. The company will also be transitioning the Continental Fire & Security brand into Gardiner Fire & Security, establishing a unified division within Gardiner's broader organization. The move reflects Gardiner's continued commitment to leading in the design, installation, and service of fire and life safety systems.

To learn more about Gardiner and their capabilities, call 440-248-3400 or visit www.whgardiner.com .

Media Contact

John Stevens

4402283400

[email protected]

SOURCE Gardiner