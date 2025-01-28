Gardiner Announces Leadership Promotions

Local Building Technology Leader Positions for Future Growth and Client Success

SOLON, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardiner, the region's leader in HVAC and building technology services, has announced several key leadership promotions as part of its ongoing efforts to support growth and enhance client service. The promotions reflect the company's commitment to recognizing exceptional talent and ensuring long-term success for its clients and associates.

2025 Gardiner Leadership Promotions

"These changes are about continuing to build a strong foundation for sustained growth while celebrating the professional achievements of our team," said Todd Barnhart, President and CEO of Gardiner. "Each of these individuals has made a significant impact on our success, and their leadership will be critical as we continue to work to improve and to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

Leadership Promotions

We are proud to recognize the following associates for their well-deserved promotions, which align with Gardiner's mission of building long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with our clients and associates:

Kevin McHale – VP of Field Operations

Kevin brings extensive expertise in mechanical solutions and operations management. As Gardiner's Director of Field Operations since 2022, Kevin has been instrumental in uniting Gardiner's operations teams across the company. With over 25 years of HVAC industry experience, including leadership roles at Lennox and Johnson Controls, Kevin's leadership will continue to strengthen Gardiner's operational excellence.

Tyler Winfield – Director of Field Operations

A 30+ year veteran of Gardiner, Tyler spent several years as a service technician and has held various leadership roles, most recently as Service Regional Field Team Leader. Tyler's deep knowledge of service operations and commitment to excellence have been pivotal in growing Gardiner's service business into one of the region's largest commercial HVAC operations.

Eric Sefchik – Director of Automation Operations

Eric has played a key role in Gardiner's rapidly growing automation team. A West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran, Eric joined Gardiner in 2021 as a Project Manager in our solutions business. He quickly advanced to Operations Manager. His leadership has guided the automation business through a period of unprecedented growth.

Justin Malave – Director of Parts

Justin joined Gardiner in 2023 and quickly demonstrated his expertise in sales and operations management, honed over 15 years in the parts and supply business. A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Justin's experience in procurement and vendor management will drive the continued success of Gardiner's HVAC Parts & Supply business.

Nick Oriani – Director of Business Intelligence

Since joining Gardiner in 2021 as Business Intelligence Manager, Nick has revolutionized the company's approach to data management and analytics. With over 15 years of experience in corporate accounting and construction, Nick's insights and expertise are shaping Gardiner's data-driven strategies across the organization.

Val Journey – Fire Suppression Service & Sales Manager

Since joining Gardiner in 2023, Val has consistently taken on more responsibility within our Fire & Security team. With more than 17 years of experience when she joined, Journey brought a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise. Her extensive background and dedication to her role have made her a key player in Gardiner's fire suppression service business.

About Gardiner

Gardiner is a full-service HVAC, building technology and services company serving commercial, industrial and institutional facilities across Northern Ohio and Northeast Indiana. More than 2,500 clients trust Gardiner to solve their building comfort, reliability, air quality, energy, fire & security, facilities planning, and project funding challenges. Gardiner's team consists of more than 260 local associates with five offices in the Cleveland, Akron/Canton, Toledo, Youngstown and Fort Wayne areas. To learn more, visit www.whgardiner.com.

Media Contact:

Kayla Franczak

440-248-3400

[email protected]

SOURCE Gardiner