Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Announces Intent to Extend

News provided by

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

21 Jul, 2023, 18:54 ET

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (the "Company") announced today that it intends to deposit, or have deposited, into the Company's trust account the amount of $100,000 in order to extend the period of time the Company has to consummate its initial business combination by an additional one month, from the current deadline of July 27, 2023 to August 27, 2023 (the "Extension"). At least five days prior to the July 27, 2023 deadline, the Company received notice from Gardiner Healthcare Holdings, LLC that it intends to finance the deposit of funds into the Trust Account for extending the deadline and the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Extension. In connection with the Extension, the Company intends to have the additional funds deposited into the trust account on or before the current deadline of July 27, 2023. None of the Company's insiders, including our officers, directors or stockholders (such as Gardiner Healthcare Holdings, LLC), is required to provide any financing to us in connection with the intended deposit of the required funds into the trust account in relation to the Extension or otherwise in relation to any prospective initial business combination. If the Extension is not funded, the Company will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up; (ii) redeem 100% of the public shares; and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of our remaining stockholders and our Board of Directors, dissolve and liquidate, subject in each case to our obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law.

The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on the healthcare or healthcare related industries. The Company is sponsored by Gardiner Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Chardan Gardiner LLC, and CCMAUS Pty Ltd.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

Contact: Marc F. Pelletier, PhD
[email protected]

SOURCE Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Also from this source

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Receives Notice Regarding Late Form 10-Q Filing From The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. Announces Intent to Extend

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.