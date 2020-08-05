Gardner Capital Adds to Dallas Multifamily Portfolio with New Construction Project in Hurst, Texas

"We are excited to build upon our ongoing commitment for investment in the City of Hurst and the surrounding communities as a part of our long-term investment plan for the Hurst-Euless-Bedford Region - providing safe and secure new housing to residents and their families," said Michael Gardner, CEO of Gardner Capital. "We very much value our long term community partnerships and plan on investing in multiple additional developments in the coming years, including additional affordable housing options as well as mixed-income and mixed-use developments to meet the growing and diverse needs of the City of Hurst – a region of DFW we believe is well positioned to realize significant economic growth both in the short and long term."

Located at 225 W Bedford Euless Rd, Hurst this amenity rich, pet friendly community offers one and two-bedroom floor plans. Minutes from the North East Mall, dining options and easy access to highways as well as both major airports.

The general contractor was Provident General Contractors, a well-recognized leader in construction related services throughout Texas. GCRE Construction provided Construction and Risk Management Services on behalf of the Developer and Owner. Seldin Company will be providing property management services for Provision at North Valentine and leasing center hours are by appointment.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

Visit www.gardnercapital.com for more information.

