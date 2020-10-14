Gardner Capital Announces October Opening for the Reserve at Hickory Commons in Winston-Salem

"We strive to create living spaces that are functional, affordable and memorable, and this location will be a terrific option for Winston-Salem residents," said Michael Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Capital. "We are very excited about Hickory Commons, the first of multiple new projects that we have coming online in North Carolina over the next two years."

East Point Homes is the general contractor for the Reserve at Hickory Commons, which will be located at 1295 Hartman Plaza Dr. Excel Property Management will serve as on-site property manager for the Reserve at Hickory Commons, which will have a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom garden-style apartments available in September. The property will also include a clubhouse and multipurpose room, computer center, fitness center and community laundry room. Each unit includes an outdoor porch or patio.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses. Visit www.gardnercapital.com for more information.

