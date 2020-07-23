Gardner Capital Completes Brand-New Affordable Housing Project in Aurora

Gardner Capital developed the Alameda View Apartments in partnership with the City of Aurora; CHFA provided low-income housing tax credit for the project, as well as lender Citibank and tax equity partner Stratford Capital Group . Arco Construction served as general contractor for the project. In addition, Gardner partnered with Denver Urban Gardens with a focus on supporting sustainable agriculture and community building.

"As the need for affordable housing continues to grow, we are honored to create high-quality, versatile living spaces that are convenient to work, transportation and the best of Aurora," said Michael Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Capital. "Our team of partners came together seamlessly to expand local affordable living options."

Located at 15501 E. Alameda Pkwy., the apartments enjoy walking trails and close proximity to public transportation. The 116-unit mid-rise complex includes 20 one-bedroom apartments, 60 two-bedroom apartments and 46 three-bedroom apartments. Ross Management serves as property manager for the Alameda View Apartments.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

