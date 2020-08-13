Gardner Capital Completes New Senior Living Complex in West Dundee

"We're excited to complete Spring Hill Senior Residences, our first of multiple Projects that will be focused on various suburban markets of the Chicagoland area," said Michael Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Capital. "Affordable housing is sought after more than ever and we are proud of our commitment to developing more options for seniors seeking an affordable and well-designed place to live."

Located at 969 W. Main St. across the street from the Spring Hill Mall, the one- and two-bedroom apartments are close to Route 72 and public transportation. Spring Hill Senior Residences, managed by Seldin, also feature a fitness center, community room, reading area, and full-size washer and dryer in each unit. Powers and Son Construction served as general contractor for the project.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

Visit www.gardnercapital.com for more information.

For additional information, please contact:

Chief of Staff, Gardner Capital Corporate, Mike Koehler

314-561-6065

[email protected]

SOURCE Gardner Capital

Related Links

http://www.gardnercapital.com

