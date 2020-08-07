Gardner Capital Debuts Senior Living Community and Food Pantry in El Caro Senior Apartments in Phoenix

Conveniently located at 8025. N. 21 st Ave., Gardner Capital worked with the City of Phoenix's Housing Department and the Arizona Department of Housing as well as financial partners Citibank and Enterprise Community . Kitchell served as the general contractor.

"We recognized the dual needs for senior housing and food pantries when developing this site with the aim of creating comfortable, flexible living spaces while reducing food insecurity in the Phoenix area," said Michael Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Capital. "Our key financial and community partners helped us create a well-located and thoughtfully designed complex to meet the growing affordable housing needs of the senior community in the greater Phoenix region."

The gated and pet-friendly property, with all-electric kitchens, disability access and on-call maintenance, is managed by Dunlap & Magee. Other amenities at El Caro Senior include a business center, modern clubhouse, extra storage, outdoor lounge and community events, among others.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

