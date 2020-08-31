Gardner Capital Partners with City of Fate to Expand Senior Housing

For Gala at Fate, the City of Fate will partner with Gardner Capital through their Public Facilities Corporation (PFC), leasing the land and partnering with Gardner Capital for long term ownership and operation of the Project – allowing for additional revenue to the City of Fate that can be used for future public or economic efforts. CREA and Citibank are additional financial partners for the Project, along with Gardner Capital, with Citibank providing both construction and permanent financing.

"The City of Fate is excited to welcome high-quality senior housing to our growing city," said Mayor Joe Burger. "An important piece of our community's Comprehensive Plan is to provide a wide range of housing choices, from first-time home buyers up to retired grandparents living in our community. Gala at Fate gives an affordable option for independent seniors to live near their loved ones in Fate."

"The creation of the Fate Public Facility Corporation was the key to get this project off the ground," said Allen Robbins, President of the Fate Public Facility Corporation. "The PFC's partnership with Gardner Capital not only creates high-quality senior housing, but also provides lasting value for the City of Fate."

"We are excited about our new partnership with the City of Fate and look forward to building upon that long-term partnership in the coming years. As we continue to expand our investment in the DFW region, we look forward to providing the necessary development and financial resources to other communities in the DFW region to provide more quality affordable housing…at a time when housing continues to become more and more unaffordable. It is through these long-term partnerships that we are able to create transformative developments, but most importantly, to deliver quality affordable housing to those in need," said Michael Gardner, Principal and CEO of Gardner Capital, on the value and importance of public private partnerships and how vital such partnerships are, especially in challenging and uncertain economic environments.

Anticipated for completion in January 2022, the project will be located at 359 E. Black Oak Ln. Gala at Fate will boast 185 units, with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The high-quality senior housing will serve seniors of all incomes, including those on fixed incomes, with upgraded architecture and fixtures as well as a resort-style pool and fully appointed clubhouse with a fitness center and club room. Treymore Construction is the general contractor for Gala at Fate.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

