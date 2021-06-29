Gardner Capital Provides Funding from GCRE Impact Fund to Install EV Charging Stations at its Latest Multifamily Development for Seniors in the DFW Metroplex

Soft funding from the GCRE Impact Fund will pay for the installation of EV charging stations at the new community. It will also provide tenants access to EV charging at significantly reduced rates.

"Gardner Capital will be providing Gala at Fate residents with access to EV charging stations at favorable prices," said Michael Gardner, Founder of the GCRE Impact Fund and CEO of Gardner Capital. "Promoting EV adoption in the DFW Metroplex, specifically in the City of Fate, while delivering real savings to our tenants, is one of the reasons we launched the GCRE Impact Fund. We look forward to continuing to provide additional capital to this innovative and impactful Fund and hope it inspires others to offer alternative and creative funding options."

Gardner Capital remains focused on developing projects that deliver material economic value for low to moderate income families. The company will be installing the first Level 3, ultra-fast charging station in the City of Fate, which is only the third high-capacity EV station available in Rockwall County.

Located at 359 E. Black Oak Lane, Fate, Texas, Gala at Fate has a total of 185 units. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fully appointed clubhouse with a fitness center and club room.

The development was made possible through multiple financial and other partners, including CREA and Citibank .

About the GCRE Impact Fund

Launched in 2020, the GCRE Impact Fund provides low interest soft loans and grants to initiatives that focus on upward mobility, renewable energy, EV adoption, or initiatives focused on investment in otherwise underserved markets. The Fund is expected to commit more than $500,000 annually for programs that align with the Funds investment goals and guidelines. For more information or to inquire about funding opportunities, please visit GCRE Impact Fund - Funding Page.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, as well as real estate-related investments, joint ventures and capital partner structures. The firm has offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investments, expanding its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform. Additionally, the firm launched multiple alternative investment funds focused on renewable energy and EV adoption, upward mobility and investments in underserved markets. We are committed to investing in communities, creating upward mobility, and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses. For more information, visit www.gardnercapital.com.

Company Contact:

Mike Koehler

Chief of Staff and Director of Solar Development for Gardner Capital

(314) 561-6065

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Amy Power/Stacey Gaswirth

The Power Group for Gardner Capital

SOURCE Gardner Capital

Related Links

http://www.gardnercapital.com

