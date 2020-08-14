Gardner Capital Spearheads Transformation of Sanford Site to Modern Affordable Housing

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Capital, a family-owned private equity firm specializing in multifamily housing and renewable energy development and investment, anticipates Sanford's first new affordable housing complex in several years to open in October. Built on the site of the former Redding Gardens public housing development, Georgetown Square will give precedence to former Redding Gardens residents.

Seniors interested in the new Georgetown Square site, to be located at 400 S. Locust Ave., can begin applying for housing as early as Monday. The $14.8 million apartment complex, with funding chiefly from housing credits, will include 90 one- and two-bedroom apartments.

The Sanford Housing Authority and Duvernay + Brooks served as development partners for the project and Winter Park Construction provided general contractor services. Stratford Capital and TD Bank are financial partners for the development.

"We are proud to jumpstart the first affordable housing complex in Sanford in years and look forward to revealing the transformation of this site into a modern apartment community this fall," said Michael Gardner, President and CEO of Gardner Capital. "We hope this is the start of more much-needed affordable housing development in this area."

Royal American Management will be property manager for the Georgetown Square senior apartments, which will include a fitness room, library, covered picnic area, multipurpose room, walking path and community garden.

The Orlando Housing Authority (OHA) will accept online waiting list pre-applications for the Georgetown Square Project-Based Program August 31, 2020 at www.orl-oha.org. Or enquiries can be made by calling 321.243.9150.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, and real estate-related investments with offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston, and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investment and expanded its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform and operating companies. Gardner Capital is committed to investing in communities and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses.

Visit www.gardnercapital.com for more information.

For additional information, please contact:

Chief of Staff, Gardner Capital Corporate, Mike Koehler

314-561-6065

[email protected]

SOURCE Gardner Capital

Related Links

http://www.gardnercapital.com

