Gardner Capital's GCRE Impact Fund to Provide Funding for EV Charging Stations at Affordable Housing Development in Colorado

Soft funding from the GCRE Impact Fund will pay for the installation of EV charging stations at the affordable, multifamily development. Tenants will have access to EV charging directly on property and will enjoy discounted rates.

"Gardner Capital will be providing Alameda View Apartment residents with convenient access to EV charging stations at extremely low prices," said Michael Gardner, Founder of the GCRE Impact Fund and CEO of Gardner Capital. "Promoting EV adoption, while delivering real savings to our tenants, was the impetus of why we created the GCRE Impact Fund. Our firm will continue to develop projects that deliver material economic value for our tenants."

Located at 15501 E. Alameda Pkwy, in Aurora, Colorado, Alameda View Apartments has a total of 116 units of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool, fully appointed clubhouse with a fitness center and club room.

Gardner Capital developed the Alameda View Apartments in partnership with the City of Aurora, as well as multiple financial and other partners, including Citibank .

About the GCRE Impact Fund

Launched in 2020, the GCRE Impact Fund provides low interest soft loans and grants to initiatives that focus on upward mobility, renewable energy, EV adoption, or initiatives focused on investment in otherwise underserved markets. The Fund is expected to commit more than $500,000 annually for programs that align with the Funds investment goals and guidelines. For more information or to inquire about funding opportunities, please visit GCRE Impact Fund - Funding Page.

About Gardner Capital

Gardner Capital is a private equity firm with multiple operating businesses focused on affordable housing and renewable energy development, tax credit syndication, as well as real estate-related investments, joint ventures and capital partner structures. The firm has offices in St. Louis, Dallas, Houston and Orlando. Since 1992, Gardner Capital has placed more than $3 billion of equity in affordable housing and related investments. In recent years, Gardner Capital added a rapidly growing national platform for solar development and investments, expanding its commitment to renewable energy and sustainability across its investment platform. Additionally, the firm launched multiple alternative investment funds focused on renewable energy and EV adoption, upward mobility and investments in underserved markets. We are committed to investing in communities, creating upward mobility, and improving the wellbeing of families by developing, investing and raising capital for affordable housing and clean energy-related businesses. For more information, visit www.gardnercapital.com.

