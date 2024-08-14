Gardner Games Expands Route and Revenue with Key Acquisition

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner Games, a subsidiary of Amuze, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its route through the strategic asset acquisition of three major arcades in Northern California. This acquisition has already increased the company's gross revenue by an impressive 24% on a monthly basis.

Since joining the Amuze Family of Companies in August 2023, Gardner Games has experienced remarkable organic growth. Year-over-year, gross revenue has doubled while maintaining EBITDA expectations. The company is poised to double its gross revenue again over the next 12 months, leveraging its strategic partnership with Amuze.

Eric Gardner, President of Gardner Games, highlighted the company's resilience and strategic growth, especially in light of recent economic uncertainties. "During economic downturns, two sectors that consistently thrive are local family entertainment and venues serving alcohol. Having navigated through the recessions of 2001, 2007, and the challenges of COVID-19, I've witnessed firsthand how family fun remains resilient. In tough times, people tend to seek out local family fun centers rather than splurging on costly high-end destinations," Gardner said.

The vertical integration between Gardner Games and Pipeline Games, the manufacturing arm of the company, plays a crucial role in this growth. The collaboration ensures a steady influx of new equipment to Gardner Games' venues, setting it apart from competitors and enhancing customer experiences. The reputation for superior customer support further solidifies Gardner Games' position for continued expansion and success.

The Amuze family of brands, backed by Surge Private Equity, operates amusement equipment across all 50 states under the brands Bar Partners, Amuze Products, Emerson, and Gardner Games. Amuze also owns the game manufacturer, Pipeline Games, creating a synergistic ecosystem that drives growth.

About Gardner Games:

Gardner Games specializes in providing top-notch amusement equipment and services. With a focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and strategic growth, Gardner Games continues to set industry standards and expand its footprint across California, Nevada and Oregon.

About Amuze:

Amuze is a leading operator of amusement equipment, committed to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences. With operations in all 50 states and a diverse portfolio of brands, Amuze remains at the forefront of the amusement industry.

About Bar Partners

Bar Partners is a leading operator of amusement equipment in bars, music venues, and entertainment spaces across the nation. Renowned for their exceptional customer support, they have built a reputation for excellence and reliability in the industry.

SOURCE Bar Partners