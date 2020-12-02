Gardner Green joins Day & Ross to Support Growth of Dedicated Services

Gardner will be responsible for the future growth of Dedicated sales across North America. His extensive experience in transportation and logistics includes more than 20 years in Dedicated contract sales and team leadership. Most recently, he was Vice President, Dedicated Business Development at C.R. England. His previous experience includes J.B. Hunt, Schneider, USA Truck, Greatwide, and UPS, and he holds a BBA in Marketing from Baylor University.

This addition to the Day & Ross team follows the company's expansion of its operational footprint for Dedicated services in the US with the opening of distribution centers in Ohio and Minnesota. The company has also grown through acquisitions, including recent additions in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

"We look forward to Gardner bringing his expertise and knowledge to the team as he leads our Dedicated sales portfolio and we continue to bolster our North American Dedicated network to support our clients," said Bruce Morin, Chief Revenue Officer.

About Day & Ross

With over 8,000 employees, drivers, and owner operators in Canada and the US, Day & Ross offers a diversified portfolio of freight and delivery solutions to top brands across North America. The company got its start by hauling potatoes out of New Brunswick in 1950. Today, their key services include LTL/TL and cross-border transportation, logistics, dedicated fleets, and residential delivery.

For over a decade, Day & Ross has been recognized consistently as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, and was named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation in 2018, 2019, and 2020. Their commitment to safety and sustainability is rooted in their family values and their care for their employees and the communities where they work and live.

