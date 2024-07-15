GARDNER WHITE ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL FURNITURE AND MATTRESS STORE OF THE DETROIT LIONS--LAUNCHES LARGEST SALE IN ITS HISTORY GIVING CUSTOMERS THE OPPORTUNITY TO SCORE TENS OF MILLIONS IN FREE FURNITURE

DETROIT, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner White, Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress retailer, today announced an exciting new partnership with the Detroit Lions as its Official Furniture and Mattress Store. To celebrate this special collaboration, tomorrow Gardner White will kick-off their largest promotion in its storied 112-year history, the Lions Super Sale, providing Michigan customers the opportunity to score their furniture FREE, if the Lions go all the way this season.

Beginning tonight at 9pm EST online at gardnerwhite.com and tomorrow in all Gardner White store locations, Michigan residents will receive a rebate for their Gardner White in-store and online furniture and mattress purchases if the Detroit Lions win the Big Game on February 9, 2025. This unique super sale provides customers with the opportunity to win tens of millions in free Gardner White purchases. In addition, Gardner White is offering an extra 25 percent discount on everything. This rebate excludes floor samples, protection, warranties, sales tax, delivery and handling services. Complete terms and details available at gardnerwhite.com.

"We are all in on all things Detroit, and there is nothing more Detroit than supporting our Lions and going big for fans when the team wins the whole thing this season," said Rachel Stewart, Chief Executive Officer, Gardner White. "We are thrilled to be their Official Furniture and Mattress Store and look forward to an exciting season cheering on the team alongside our community."

Gardner White stores will host a vast array of free events and activities throughout the season for families to enjoy including meet and greets with Detroit Lions greats and special guests, giveaways and more. Stay tuned for details at gardnerwhite.com and by following Gardner White on Instagram and Facebook.

Additionally, Gardner White will proudly present this year's Gardner White Game Ball Delivery, awarding one lucky youth each Lions home game with the opportunity to deliver the official game ball to Roary. Parents can receive additional details and enter their child by visiting one of Gardner White's 13 store locations beginning in mid-August.

Gardner White is a proud 112-year family owned and operated business headquartered in Warren, Michigan. Rooted in providing customers quality products, great value and innovative services, Gardner White is dedicated to the communities they serve. As Detroit's #1 mattress store, Gardner White is the proud home of The GW Pledge, which commits to delivering customers the best night's rest. With 13 stores throughout metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Saginaw, Gardner White is the only Michigan furniture and mattress store to provide same-day delivery and nighttime delivery for busy working families. From designer brands to budget-friendly finds, Gardner White truly has something for every style and every price point.

About the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are a professional American football team based in Detroit, Michigan. They are members of the North Division of the National Football Conference (NFC) in the National Football League (NFL) and play their home games at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. The team relocated to Detroit in 1934 and is the NFL's fifth oldest franchise. The Detroit Lions' most recent NFL postseason appearance was the NFC Championship game following a 12-5 record and an NFC North title during the 2023 season. For more information, please visit www.detroitlions.com.

About Gardner White

Family-owned and operated for 112 years across four generations, Gardner White is Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress retailer with 13 stores throughout metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Saginaw. Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, Gardner White is rooted in providing customers quality products, great value and innovative services, and is deeply dedicated to the communities they serve. Gardner White is the presenting sponsor of America's Thanksgiving Parade and was recently named Top 100 Retailer in the United States and Best Places to Work by Furniture Today. For more information, visit www.gardnerwhite.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube and X.

SOURCE Gardner White Furniture & Mattress