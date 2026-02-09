GARDNER WHITE CONTINUES STRATEGIC EXPANSION WITH 9 NEW STORES, MARKING ENTRY INTO NEW MARKETS

Arrival in new markets along with the debut of an outlet concept reinforce the company's rapid growth and strong Midwest commitment.

DETROIT, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner White, Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress retailer, today announced a significant step in its growth with the addition of nine new store locations. The expansion also introduces Gardner White's first outlet location, further diversifying the company's brand portfolio. This increases Gardner White's store count to 30, expanding its footprint into western and northern Michigan communities including Grand Rapids, Lansing and Traverse City, while establishing a presence in the greater Toledo area.

The growth underscores the company's focus on extending access to its brand, formats, and value-driven offerings in high-demand Midwest markets. Store openings will begin rolling out this spring, with individual grand opening announcements forthcoming.

"For more than a century, Gardner White has grown alongside the communities we serve," said Rachel Stewart, CEO of Gardner White. "These new store locations allow us to reach more families and bring our style, value, award-winning service, and signature same-day delivery to even more homes. This expansion reflects our belief in our state and region's long-term economic strength."

Gardner White is committed to investing in people, places, and partnerships and is deeply dedicated to supporting local communities while driving sustainable, long-term growth.

New store locations include:

8748 W. Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917 (109,297 sq. ft.)

27775 Novi Road, Novi, MI 48377 (102,600 sq. ft.)

1301 E. Mall Drive, Holland, Ohio 43528 (91,381 sq. ft.)

4375 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49512 (79,742 sq. ft.)

50400 Gratiot Ave, Chesterfield, MI 48051 (73,151 sq. ft.)

33801 S. Gratiot Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035 (69,260 sq. ft.)

1775 Oak Hollow Dr, Traverse City, MI 49686 (63,400 sq. ft.)

4577 Miller Road, Flint, MI 48507 (56,578 sq. ft.)

550 Ring Road, Portage, Michigan 49024 (50,686 sq. ft.)

With the addition of a new store location in Novi, Gardner White's current Novi location at 43825 W Oaks Drive, will become the future home of Gardner White's new outlet concept—a dedicated destination for everyday value with regularly refreshed inventory including floor samples from well-known brands.

Gardner White has been on a strong and steady growth trajectory, including the January 2026 opening of another standalone Gardner White Mattress store in Woodhaven. In 2025, the company expanded its retail footprint with seven new brick-and-mortar locations around the state, including the debut of its innovative new brand concept, GW HOME, in the heart of Detroit, reinforcing its commitment to growth, innovation, and community investment.

Gardner White is the only furniture and mattress retailer in the state to offer both same-day and nighttime delivery—designed to meet the needs of today's busy families. Offering everything from designer brands to budget-friendly options, Gardner White delivers style, comfort and value at every price point. For more information, visit www.gardner-white.com .

About Gardner White

Family-owned and operated for 113 years across four generations, Gardner White is Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress retailer with 30 stores around the state and parent company to GW HOME. Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, Gardner White is rooted in providing customers quality products, great value and innovative services, and is deeply dedicated to the communities they serve. Gardner White is the presenting sponsor of America's Thanksgiving Parade and was recently named Top 100 Retailer in the United States, and Best Places to Work by Furniture Today and Crain's Detroit Business. For more information, visit www.gardner-white.com and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest , YouTube and X .

SOURCE Gardner White Furniture & Mattress