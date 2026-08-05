GARDNER WHITE ENTERS ITS NEXT CHAPTER WITH REFRESHED BRAND, NEW CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS AND STATEWIDE GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION

Family-owned retailer marks one of the most significant years in its 114-year history with 13 new store openings to date in 2026, expansion into West Michigan and a refreshed brand identity.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner White, Michigan's leading furniture and mattress retailer, today unveiled a refreshed brand identity, marking the beginning of the company's next chapter following one of the most significant years of growth in its 114-year history. The company is celebrating 13 new store openings to date in 2026, highlighted by the recent opening of its Gardner White Mattress location in Birmingham, the August 6 opening of its first West Michigan store in Grand Rapids, and the upcoming opening of its new Novi location on August 20. Combined with the company's recent relocation to its new Bloomfield Hills headquarters, these milestones reflect Gardner White's continued investment in growth, innovation and exceptional customer experiences.

The refreshed brand is the visual expression of Gardner White's continued evolution—honoring the company's heritage while reflecting its vision for the future. Featuring updated logos and a modern visual identity, the new brand represents more than a new look—it symbolizes the momentum of a company committed to thoughtful growth, inspiring retail experiences and making a lasting impact in the communities it has proudly served since 1912. Brand assets can be found here.

"As Gardner White enters its next chapter, we're guided by the same values that have defined our company for more than a century while embracing new opportunities for the future," said Rachel Stewart, CEO of Gardner White. "We're investing with intention in our stores, our people, and the experiences we create because we believe thoughtful growth creates lasting value for our company and the communities we are proud to call home."

AUGUST STORE OPENINGS

Gardner White's continued expansion across Michigan marks another milestone this August with the opening of three new locations that strengthen the company's presence in metro Detroit, expanding its growing Gardner White Mattress concept, and bringing the Gardner White experience to West Michigan for the first time.

Gardner White Mattress Birmingham (Now Open)

33495 Woodward Ave., Birmingham, MI 48009

Gardner White Grand Rapids (Opening August 6)

4375 28th Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49512

Gardner White Novi (Opening August 20)

27775 Novi Road, Novi, MI 48377

These locations build on Gardner White's continued Michigan expansion throughout 2026, with new stores opening in Woodhaven, Washington Township, Clinton Township, Flint, Chesterfield, Lansing, Portage, East Tawas, Traverse City, and into Holland, Ohio. Together, these investments reflect the company's ongoing commitment to thoughtfully expanding its footprint, bringing inspiring retail experiences, complimentary design services and an extensive selection of furniture, mattresses and home décor.

To celebrate this milestone year, Gardner White will launch its Grand Opening Celebration beginning August 5, featuring special savings on furniture, mattresses and home décor at all 33 Gardner White locations. Select stores will also host ice cream socials to celebrate, and other free-community events in the coming months.

GARDNER WHITE CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS

Recently, Gardner White relocated its corporate headquarters to Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, creating a collaborative new home for its growing team and reinforcing the company's continued investment in innovation and the future of retail.

The headquarters represents more than a new corporate office—it reflects Gardner White's vision for what's next. Over time, the company plans to expand the role of the space beyond its corporate functions, creating new opportunities to inspire design, foster innovation and strengthen its connection to the communities it serves. Additional details will be announced in the coming months.

INVESTING IN OUR YOUNGEST LEARNERS

As Gardner White enters its next chapter, the company is deepening its commitment to Michigan's youngest learners by focusing on the first five years of life—the most critical years in a child's development. Building on its recent partnership with the Children's Foundation of Michigan to support early language, literacy and family programs, Gardner White is making early childhood development and kindergarten readiness a defining focus of its long-term community investment strategy. By concentrating its efforts where they can have the greatest lifelong impact, the company is committed to helping move the needle on kindergarten readiness and creating stronger futures for children, families and communities.

ABOUT GARDNER WHITE

Family-owned and operated for 114 years across four generations, Gardner White is Michigan's leading furniture and mattress retailer with 33 locations across Michigan and into Ohio and parent company to GW Home and GW Outlet. Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Gardner White is committed to delivering exceptional value, thoughtful design, inspiring retail experiences and meaningful community partnerships. Gardner White is the Presenting Sponsor of America's Thanksgiving Parade and the Official Furniture & Mattress Retailer of the Detroit Lions. The company was recently recognized as a Top 100 Retailer in the United States and named a Best Places to Work by Furniture Today and Crain's Detroit Business. For more information, visit www.gardner-white.com and Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube and X.

SOURCE Gardner White Furniture & Mattress