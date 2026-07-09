GARDNER WHITE AND CHILDREN'S FOUNDATION OF MICHIGAN JOIN FORCES TO HELP MICHIGAN'S YOUNGEST LEARNERS THRIVE

Statewide "Bring It Home for Kids" campaign expands access to early language, learning and family support programs during the years that matter most.

DETROIT, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner White and Children's Foundation of Michigan today announced the launch of Bring It Home for Kids, a statewide campaign dedicated to helping Michigan's youngest children build the language, literacy and developmental skills that lay the foundation for lifelong success. The initiative will raise funds to expand access to programs ensuring more children enter kindergarten healthy, confident and ready to succeed while inviting communities across the state to invest in Michigan's next generation.

Gardner White and Children's Foundation of Michigan are proud to launch Bring It Home for Kids, a statewide initiative helping expand access to early language, literacy and family support programs for Michigan's youngest learners. Speed Speed

The partnership is rooted in a shared belief that investing in children today creates a better Michigan for tomorrow.

"Every child deserves a foundation that sets them up for a bright future," said Rachel Stewart, CEO of Gardner White. "Research has shown that the earliest years of life shape everything that follows, and we know that strong language and literacy skills begin long before a child ever walks into a classroom. At Gardner White, we've always believed our responsibility extends beyond the homes we furnish to the communities we call home. Investing in children and families is one of the most meaningful ways we can strengthen the communities we serve."

By age five, 90% of brain development is already complete, making those early years one of the greatest opportunities to influence a child's future success in school, health and life. Yet for many Michigan families, access to quality early childhood resources and support remains out of reach. Through Bring It Home for Kids, Gardner White and Children's Foundation of Michigan are working to help close the gap.

"We're incredibly grateful to Gardner White for their commitment to Michigan's children and families," said Andrew Stein, President & CEO of the Children's Foundation of Michigan. "When businesses step forward to support children during the earliest years of life, the impact extends far beyond today. Together, we're helping more children get the healthy start they deserve and creating stronger communities for generations to come."

HOW IT WORKS

From July 9 through August 4, Gardner White will donate $50 for every qualifying in-store purchase of $500 or more to the Children's Foundation of Michigan, turning every purchase into an investment in Michigan's next generation while helping ensure more children have access to the resources they need during critical developmental years. The campaign will run at all Gardner White Michigan locations during this period, with the soon-to-open Gardner White Grand Rapids location participating August 6 through September 1.

Together, the funds raised will:

Expand access to quality early childhood education, healthcare and family support services.

Increase developmental screenings, including hearing, vision and oral health.

Grow early language, learning and literacy programs across Michigan.

Equip parents and caregivers to become their child's first and most influential teacher.

Help more children enter school healthy, confident and ready to learn.

FUNDING PROCESS

Funding raised through Bring It Home for Kids will be distributed through the Children's Foundation of Michigan's established grantmaking process. Organizations interested in applying will be invited to submit proposals once funding priorities and application details are announced following the campaign.

Using the Foundation's existing review process helps ensure funding is awarded transparently and directed to the programs that can have the greatest impact for Michigan's children and families.

CELEBRATE THE BEST OF MICHIGAN

Additionally, as part of the Bring It Home for Kids campaign, Gardner White is inviting Michiganders to celebrate the people, places and traditions that make our state special through the Bring It Home for Kids sweepstakes. The sweepstakes features unforgettable Michigan experiences, including Detroit Lions season tickets, VIP access to America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, a Detroit Grand Prix VIP experience, a $5,000 Gardner White shopping spree with complimentary GW Design services, family adventures across the state and more. Customers who make a qualifying purchase during the campaign period will be automatically entered to win.

Michiganders can enter by submitting an online entry. No purchase is necessary to enter or win. For complete sweepstakes details and official rules, visit www.gardner-white.com/childrens-foundation.

About Gardner White

Family-owned and operated for 114 years across four generations, Gardner White is Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress retailer with 32 stores serving Michigan and beyond and parent company to GW HOME. Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Gardner White is rooted in providing customers quality products, great value and innovative services, and is deeply dedicated to the communities they serve. Gardner White is the presenting sponsor of America's Thanksgiving Parade and was recently named Top 100 Retailer in the United States, and Best Places to Work by Furniture Today and Crain's Detroit Business.

For more information, visit www.gardner-white.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook , Pinterest, YouTube and X.

About the Children's Foundation of Michigan

The Children's Foundation of Michigan promotes health and wellbeing for children in Michigan through strategic grantmaking, advocacy, and fundraising efforts. The Foundation has a legacy of supporting efforts that create more equitable opportunities for kids, stewarding philanthropic funds from Children's Hospital of Michigan dating back more than 130 years. Today, the Foundation advances the possibilities of philanthropy by building endowment for Michigan's kids, improving durability of youth-serving organizations, and supporting donors in achieving their unique giving goals. Learn more at YourChildrensFoundation.org.

SOURCE Gardner White Furniture & Mattress