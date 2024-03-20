GARDNER WHITE EXPANDS LEADERSHIP BENCH AS RACHEL STEWART TRANSITIONS TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ROLE

Retail and manufacturing industry leader Brad Bailey joins leadership team as President of Gardner White as the Michigan powerhouse furniture company growth continues

DETROIT, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner White, Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress retailer, today announced Rachel Stewart as Chief Executive Officer of Gardner White, effective April 1, 2024. As the fourth-generation leader of the 112-year-old, family-owned and operated company, Stewart has been at the helm as president since 2017 and succeeds parents Barbara and Steven Tronstein, who have served as co-CEOs of Gardner White, as they take on new roles as Executive Chair and Chair respectively.

"Rachel's strong leadership, innovative thinking and dedication to our employees, our company and our community give us confidence that she will continue to move Gardner White forward as she elevates to her new role as CEO of Gardner White," said Barbara and Steven Tronstein in a joint statement.

As one of the only female leaders in the industry, Stewart's dynamic approach to business and community have established her as a respected and admired leader, innovator and trailblazer. With a strategic vision and an unrelenting drive for success, Stewart has been instrumental in Gardner White's continued expanded footprint in southeast Michigan to include 13 retail locations throughout metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Saginaw, and a team of over 1000 employees and growing. With a deep dedication to Gardner White's mission to change lives through furniture, Stewart has a strong passion for community and partnership, currently serving on the board of directors for Business Leaders for Michigan, The Parade Company, Math Corps, Detroit Economic Club and American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation. Under her leadership, Gardner White has been named Best Places to Work by lead industry publication Furniture Today for three consecutive years.

Prior to returning to Detroit to work in the family business, Stewart spent nearly ten years working in the clean energy sector. Her last position was at the U.S. Department of Energy on a program working for Nobel-Prize winning physicist Dr. Steven Chu to drive down the installed price of solar energy to be competitive with other forms of electricity.

"I am determined to continue the thoughtful expansion of the Gardner White brand and am committed to strategic innovation to benefit the industry and our customers," said Stewart. "It is a privilege to work alongside a team that shares the vision for the future and comes together to do remarkable work."

As Stewart transitions to CEO, Gardner White proudly welcomes recognized industry veteran Brad Bailey to the team as President of Gardner White. With a proven track record for driving billion-dollar growth for iconic bedding brands in both retail and manufacturing across the country, Bailey is recognized for his ability to work cross functionally to develop vision, strategy and growth plans to deliver historic and record-breaking results. Prior to joining Gardner White, Bailey served as Chief Sales Officer at Casper, where he led sales and operations for 65 retail stores throughout the country as well as the mass channel and wholesale sales divisions. He has also held leadership positions at Simmons, Serta Simmons and Tempur Sealy where he was credited with delivering growth in both profits and market share. Bailey will relocate to Michigan and assume his new role at Gardner White April 1.

"Michigan is a draw for top talent, and we have worked diligently to bring the most talented team in the industry to Gardner White," said Stewart. "Brad's vast understanding of the retail and manufacturing industry and impressive results are reflective of this. His experience and expertise will be key in our continued growth and delivering our customers an unparalleled Gardner White experience."

"I am excited and honored to work with the Tronstein family as well as the outstanding leadership and retail team that they have assembled to help us continue to grow the Gardner White brand for many years to come," said Bailey.

Gardner White is proud to have drawn talent to our company and to Detroit, demonstrating the attractiveness of our region, with recently relocated industry leaders including Neil Zimmer, Vice President of Bedding, Maurice Edwards, Executive Vice President of Operations and Will Daughtrey, Vice President of Merchandising, who join an award-winning team of Gardner White veteran talent.

About Gardner White

Family-owned and operated for 112 years across four generations, Gardner White is Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress retailer with 13 stores throughout metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Saginaw. Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, Gardner White is rooted in providing customers quality products, great value and innovative services, and is deeply dedicated to the communities they serve. Gardner White is the presenting sponsor of America's Thanksgiving Parade and was recently named Top 100 Retailer in the United States and Best Places to Work by Furniture Today. For more information, visit www.gardner-white.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, YouTube and X.

