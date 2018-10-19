Gardner-White Furniture To Close On Thanksgiving

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner-White Furniture announced today that they will continue to close all operations on Thanksgiving Day. Bucking a national trend of stores opening earlier and earlier on Thanksgiving Day, Gardner-White today announces that its Black Friday deals will become available on Friday, November 23rd.

"We at Gardner-White think that spending Thanksgiving Day with your family is one of those cherished and time-honored traditions that deserves to be upheld. I, along with all the other members of the Gardner-White team, will enjoy the day off and will spend it with loved ones," said Steve Tronstein, CEO. "As a family owned and operated business since 1912, we are choosing to remain closed on Thanksgiving so that not only members of the Gardner-White team can spend time with loved ones, but also so that our customers can spend more time with their families without feeling the pressure of great deals passing them by. Family time is more important than shopping on Thanksgiving Day."

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, November 23rd, all Gardner-White stores will re-open for Black Friday. Black Friday deals will be posted on our website at www.gardner-white.com for those who want to pre-shop the sale.

For a list of store hours and locations, including a new Novi store in West Oaks mall, please visit, www.gardner-white.com.

ABOUT GARDNER-WHITE

Gardner-White Furniture has been a Michigan owned-and-operated furniture company since 1912. Gardner-White's mission is to offer value-conscious consumers with excellent style and service. Gardner-White has expanded and innovated significantly over the past six years. In 2012, Gardner-White expanded operations and moved into a state-of-the-art 455,000 square foot distribution center in Auburn Hills. In 2013, Gardner-White became the first furniture company in the region to offer same-day delivery to its customers. More recently, Gardner-White has expanded, opening new retail locations in Auburn Hills, Brighton, and Novi to reach more of the Southeast Michigan community.

