Gardner White Stores Honoring 20% off Bed, Bath & Beyond Coupons Through June 30

WARREN, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardner White, Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress retailer, is honoring and accepting Bed, Bath & Beyond "20% off a single item" coupons at its stores now through June 30, 2023. Bed, Bath & Beyond recently announced that it has filed for bankruptcy and will be closing its stores. Gardner White will also pay the sales tax on qualifying purchases.

"Gardner White is delighted to extend this special invitation to families who can utilize their Bed Bath & Beyond discount coupons toward beautifying their homes in a big way," said Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner White. "These coupons are iconic, and now shoppers can use them for household items like sheets and pillows made with incredible performance fabrics from manufacturers like BedGear, as well as sofas and mattresses instead of saucepans and mugs."

Gardner White stores are in Ann Arbor, Auburn Hills, Brighton, Canton, Howell, Novi, Rochester Hills, Saginaw, Shelby Township, Southfield, Taylor (two locations) and Waterford.

Some exclusions apply and some offers cannot be combined. Complete details are available at Gardner White stores. For more information, visit https://www.gardner-white.com/.

Family-owned and operated for 111 years over four generations, Gardner-White is Michigan's #1 furniture and mattress retailer with 13 stores in metro Detroit, Ann Arbor and Saginaw. Gardner-White is the presenting sponsor of America's Thanksgiving Day Parade in downtown Detroit. For more information, visit www.gardner-white.com.

