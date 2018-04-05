Gardy & Notis, LLP: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Stockholders

Funko investors have the option to participate in the class action as a lead plaintiff. If you have questions about the case, you may contact Mark C. Gardy, at Gardy & Notis, LLP, 126 East 56th Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Telephone: 212-905-0509, Fax: 212-905-0508, email: mgardy@gardylaw.com.

Funko is a pop culture consumer products company that sells a broad range of pop culture consumer products, featuring characters from a range of media and entertainment content, including movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. Its products combine its proprietary brands and designs into properties it licenses from content providers.

On November, 2 2017, Bloomberg published an article entitled "Funko Extends Playtime to Its Accounting," stating, among other things, that "[p]rofits . . . are slowing," "just $7 million, or 10 percent, of Funko's $69 million increase in adjusted Ebitda . . . was from actual earnings growth," and questioning the Company's claim of "intellectual property worth $250 million" which the article author claimed was "odd for a company whose main products are based on others' intellectual property." On this news, Funko's stock price closed at $7.07 per share, which was a decline of $4.93, or 41%, from the IPO price of $12.00 per share. On January 5, 2017, Funko's stock price closed at $6.12, which was a decline of $5.88, or 49%, from the IPO price of $12.00 per share, thereby injuring investors.

If you acquired shares of Funko issued in connection with the IPO you have until June 4, 2018 to seek to participate in the case as a lead plaintiff.

