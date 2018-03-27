BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gardy D. Marcelin is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Gardy D. Marcelin MD, PA.

A private practice located in Boynton Beach, Florida, Gardy D. Marcelin MD, PA. is dedicated to the health and wellness of their patients. Offering a wide array of services to their patients, the healthcare facility specializes in Abdominal Hysterectomy, Ablation, Abscess, Fluid Incision and Drainage, Birth Control, C-Section, Cesarean Hysterectomy, Colpopexy, Colporrhaphy, Tubal Ligation, Pap Smears, Vaginal Surgery, Wound Repair, Fetal Monitoring and more.



Amassing over forty seven years in the medical profession, throughout the course of his career, Dr. Marcelin has specialized in Laparoscopy, Robotic Surgery and Vaginal surgery. Dr. Marcelin was inspired by his parents to go into medicine and later in medical school and residency to go into the field of OB/GYN.



Certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Marcelin attains his MOC certification on a yearly basis. Throughout the course of his education and training, Dr. Marcelin attained his Medical Degree from the Universite D'Etat D'Haiti, Faculty of Medicine in 1970 in Port-au-Prince Haiti. Later, he completed his internship and residency training at the Harlem Hospital Center in New York before undertaking an additional residency at St. John's Episcopal Hospital.

Awarded the coveted title of Fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, to further his professional development, Dr. Marcelin is an affiliate of several organizations including Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West and the Haitian Medical Association.



Attributing his success to his perseverance and love for the discipline, Dr. Marcelin advises, "It's a demanding field, so you have to really like it." Dr. Marcelin mentions, "You get to be the first to touch a newborn. That's very rewarding."



When he is not working, Dr. Marcelin visits Haiti regularly to provide free medical assistance while distributing food and gifts. Dr. Marcelin also enjoys soccer, tennis, swimming, playing guitar and dancing.



Dr. Marcelin dedicates this recognition to his wife Gislaine Marcelin, who he's been married to for 47 years.

