Gareth Williams appointed CEO of Bionical Health

WILLINGTON, England, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bionical Solutions, a leading provider of technology enabled engagement and healthcare services to global pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare companies and the NHS, today announces the appointment of Gareth Williams as CEO of Bionical Health Ltd.

Gareth has an exemplary track record, spanning over 20 years, helping build organisations which have a unique proposition for pharmaceutical customers in areas such as homecare, patient support, market access and evidence generation. In the last five years, he has led the development of the international business of Sciensus, and has also spent significant periods, with increasing levels of seniority, at Janssen (2003 – 2009), IQVIA (2010 – 2015) and at Healthcare at Home (2015 – 2019).

Bionical Health is the rebranded Health Outcomes (Clinical) division of Bionical Solutions. In May, Bionical Solutions decided to demerge two of its business divisions, Multi-Channel Engagement (Commercial) and Health Outcomes (Clinical), into separate legal and operating entities within the parent company to afford each business greater autonomy to focus on its specific growth requirements and better meet the needs of clients. The demerger will complete on 1 August 2024.

Gareth Davies, CEO at Bionical Solutions, commented: "Gareth is fantastically qualified to lead Bionical Health on its journey as a leading provider of care for patients with complex medicinal needs. His range of experience across pharma and pharma services makes him a perfect fit. I am sure he is going to make a huge contribution to Bionical Health's continued growth in the months and years ahead."

Gareth Williams, newly appointed CEO of Bionical Health, said: "It is a wonderful opportunity to be joining Bionical Health at this critical time, when our customers are experiencing challenges on how to ensure access to innovative medicines in a fragmented UK health system. I am really looking forward to meeting the entire team and our customers in the coming weeks, seeing the great work we do for patients, and understand how we can continue to enhance and grow the Bionical brand and help more patients access medicines at the right time and in the right way."

Gareth's appointment follows the decision of Helen Miles, former joint CEO of Bionical Solutions, to leave the business. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Helen for her significant contribution to the business over the last eight years and wish her every success in her future ventures.

Bionical Solutions is a rapidly growing international provider of technology enabled engagement and healthcare services to global pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare companies and the NHS. Through its three businesses - Bionical Solutions, Bionical Virtual Engagement and Bionical Health - the company provides education and support to Healthcare professionals and patients and delivers personalised experiences through the optimal blend of human interactions and technology.

