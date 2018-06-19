Garfield Celebrates 40th Birthday in Popular Mobile Game The Tribez

"Creating a beloved character that can stand the test of time is an incredible accomplishment," said Anatoly Ropotov, CEO of Game Insight. "We're excited about where The Tribez has been and where it's going, but building the kind of legacy that Jim Davis has with Garfield is the sort of thing that only happens once in a lifetime. Our Tribezmen have a lot in common with Garfield, from their love of food to their lament of hard work, so we couldn't be more grateful to Jim Davis and PAWS Inc. for letting us celebrate this accomplishment with them."

The Tribes x Garfield is an exclusive event that kicks off with Garfield and Odie exploring a neighbor's house on a quest to find yet another delicious meal, only to accidentally stumble into a time machine that sends them back to an unknown island in the era of The Tribez. The Tribez x Garfield features a brand new island to explore, and 100 new quests that players will complete to repair the time machine and send Garfield and Odie back home.

Like Garfield, The Tribez has accrued significant staying power of its own. Having reached 60 million players, the franchise is celebrating its 12th year -- both with today's launch of their in-game Garfield collaboration, and the impending launch of the next game in the series this summer, Trade Island: Big City Tribez.

The Tribez x Garfield is the second brand partnership Game Insight has undertaken in 2018, following the successful introduction of a brand tie-in featuring celebrated action hero Danny Trejo in their popular mobile game Guns of Boom.

"The key to a successful brand partnership is finding a match that makes sense for the audience and complements both brands effectively," added Ropotov. "This is something we are always mindful of when considering how best to serve our community with new content. When it comes to Garfield, not only are we huge fans, but so are the fans of The Tribez. There's some clear overlap in our audiences, and when combined with Garfield's narrative potential that fits perfectly in The Tribez world, we knew we'd have something special to share with our gamers."

The Tribez x Garfield begins today and will continue in the world of The Tribez throughout the summer. To learn more about The Tribez, visit game-insight.com.

About Game Insight

Founded in 2009, Game Insight is the world's leading innovator of mobile and social games, creating exceptional gameplay experiences across casual to hardcore titles. With more than 300 million players, Game Insight is one of the largest games companies in the world. The company is pushing the boundaries of technology and graphics across all platforms to make the most entertaining and fun experiences for everyone. Game Insight is based in Vilnius, Lithuania with development studios around the world.

For more information go tohttp://www.game-insight.com/ or follow us on Twitter @game_insight.

About PAWS, Incorporated

Paws, Incorporated was founded in 1981 by cartoonist Jim Davis as a creative house to support Garfield licensing. Today, the company, located in rural Indiana, handles not only the creative angle, but also the business concerns of the corpulent kitty worldwide. Paws, Inc. is a privately held company and the sole owner of the copyrights and trademarks for GARFIELD and GARFIELD Characters.

