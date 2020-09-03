Garfield Refining Donates 240 N95 Masks to Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers & FIGHT Family Dentistry

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garfield Refining, a gold and precious-metal refinery located in North Philadelphia, recently donated 240 N95 Masks to Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers, a nonprofit organization that is actively caring for patients during the COVID-19 crisis.

Philadelphia FIGHT Community Health Centers is an organization dedicated to providing culturally competent comprehensive primary care, and state of the art HIV and Hepatitis C primary care to low income members of the community, along with research, consumer education, advocacy, social services and outreach to people living with HIV, Hepatitis C, and those who are at high risk.

100 of the masks will be given specifically to FIGHT Family Dentistry, which provides comprehensive and emergency dental treatment for at risk and low-income community members, and has been actively treating patients throughout the pandemic.

For over 128 years, Garfield Refining has worked with a variety of businesses and has recycled dental metals and dental scrap for general practices, dental service organizations, and dental labs.

"Covid-19 has challenged our communities from every angle, and it's important for us all to come together where we can, to help weather this storm. With our close ties to the dental industry, and our long standing roots in the Philadelphia community, all of us at Garfield Refining are proud to support Philadelphia FIGHT in their mission to provide affordable health and dental services to those most in need. We applaud their steadfast efforts and all that they do for our community," said Morgan Kerrissey, President of Garfield Refining.

Garfield Refining is supplying the masks for staff at FIGHT to help reduce the spread of the novel Coronavirus and ensure access to high quality medical and dental care for the people in our community who need it most during these difficult times. Garfield Refining will be supplying masks to additional dental practices throughout the fall.

