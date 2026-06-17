Gargiulo on MSN: Entrepreneur on Safely Closing a $1 Million Domain Deal

ATLANTA, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN.com CEO and Premium Domain Broker Michael Gargiulo was recently featured on MSN through his Entrepreneur article, "How I Closed a $1 Million Domain Deal Without Risking Losing the Domain or the Money." The article gives founders, investors, and domain buyers a closer look at how major domain deals can be closed with more trust, stronger protection, and less uncertainty.

For entrepreneurs, a great domain can define a company's first impression. It can make a brand easier to remember, trust, and grow. What many buyers don't see right away is that closing a premium domain acquisition often requires more than a handshake, wire transfer, and domain push.

Large domain deals can involve real risk for both sides. Buyers don't want to send serious money without knowing the domain will be transferred correctly. Sellers don't want to release a valuable asset before payment terms are clear and secure. Gargiulo's Entrepreneur article explains how the right transaction structure can help both parties move forward with confidence.

"Premium domains can change the future of a business, but the deal has to be handled the right way," said Gargiulo. "This article gives buyers and sellers a better look at how a seven-figure domain deal can close safely, without either side feeling exposed."

The MSN feature highlights the growing need for safer deal structures in the premium domain market. A domain-holding transaction can provide buyers and sellers with a practical way to complete high-value purchases, especially when payment terms, timing, or transfer requirements are more complex than in a standard sale.

For domain buyers, the article offers a helpful reminder: finding the right domain is only part of the process. The closing strategy matters, too. A trusted broker can help review the structure, guide negotiations, protect communication, and reduce costly mistakes before money or assets move.

VPN.com Domain Brokers works with entrepreneurs, investors, and companies looking to buy or sell premium domains. The company brings firsthand experience to every transaction, as VPN.com operates on its own $1 million domain name and has helped brands understand the value of exact-match domains, digital trust, and premium web assets.

"Founders often think the hardest part is finding the domain," Gargiulo added. "The real challenge is getting the deal closed the right way. Structure, experience, and trust make all the difference."

Sellers also benefit from a smarter approach. Many domain owners are open to selling, but they don't want to risk losing control of a valuable asset through a rushed or poorly planned deal. A clear process can help protect the seller while giving the buyer a fair path to ownership.

The Entrepreneur article shared by MSN gives readers a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to close a $1 million domain deal without risking the domain or the money. It also reinforces the need to treat premium domain acquisitions with the same care as any major business transaction.

To learn about VPN Domain Brokers or to see a full list of premium domains available, please visit: https://www.vpn.com/domain-broker/

About VPN.com

VPN.com helps countless entrepreneurs and brands acquire and broker the best domain names. With an exclusive understanding of exact-match domains and as an end user of a premium domain, VPN.com prides itself on the $1 million domain name it operates, showing other visionaries what's possible.

Whether you need to buy or sell, VPN.com can be your domain broker today at: https://www.vpn.com/domain-broker/

For media and interview inquiries, please email: Michael Gargiulo, 855-VPN-FAST, [email protected].

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SOURCE VPN.com