Gargle Expands Into Canada

Gargle Expands Operations into Canada, Bringing Cutting-Edge Dental Marketing Services to North America's Fastest-Growing Innovation Hubs

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gargle, Inc., a leader in dental marketing, recently announced its official expansion into the Canadian market. With this move, Gargle establishes its presence in one of the world's most dynamic technology and innovation landscapes, marking a significant milestone in the company's international growth strategy.

"We're excited to bring Gargle to Canada," said Jeff Richins, President of Gargle. "Canada's thriving tech ecosystems, commitment to innovation, and deep talent pools make it a natural fit for our next chapter. We see enormous opportunities to collaborate with local partners, serve new customers, and invest in helping dental practices across the country."

Gargle's entry into Canada underscores the company's commitment to empowering dentists to make strategic marketing decisions and growing their practices, while also having clear data and visibility to their results. The Canadian market will benefit from Gargle's full suite of offerings, including website design, SEO, social media creation, review management, ads, and more.

Why Canada?

Canada boasts a robust digital infrastructure, world-renowned research institutions, and a government committed to digital transformation. Gargle's entry aligns with the country's push to modernize industries through technology while fostering inclusive growth and data sovereignty.

About Gargle, Inc.

Gargle is a service enabled software company trusted by hundreds of dentists across the United States. For over 7 years, Gargle helps dentists of all sizes work smarter, save time, and grow their practices with high quality marketing efforts.

To learn more about Gargle's Canadian operations or career opportunities, visit www.gargle.ca.

