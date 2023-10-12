Garia Luxury Leisure Cars Announces Holiday Limited-Edition Cars

AUGUSTA, Ga., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garia, the world's first and only luxury golf and leisure cars, inspired by Danish design and a passion for automobiles, announces two holiday limited-edition iconic color cars.

The cars are available for order in "Crushed Candy Pink" and "Jewel Lovers Blue" through October 31 for holiday delivery.

Garia Via 2+2 Car in Garia Via 2+2 Car in Jewel Lovers Blue

"Garia is synonymous with the luxury at the top of every woman's holiday wish list," says Anders Lynge, Garia Founder and Designer. "Make a statement with the best car in the neighborhood," Lynge adds.

The limited-edition iconic color cars also feature specialty designed seats, color matched interior panels, custom white wheels, and more. All Garia cars unite the convenience of a street- legal golf and leisure car into high-end, small electric vehicle. In addition to the holiday limited-edition iconic color cars, models are available in two, four, and six-seater versions.

Garia is the pinnacle of luxury golf and leisure vehicles, providing a unique blend of style and functionality. Garia launched in the United States in July at a series of celebrity and charity events in the Hamptons and is trailblazing luxury, leisure transportation in exclusive communities, estates and golf courses.

To configure your holiday limited-edition "Crushed Candy Pink" or "Jewel Lovers Blue" Garia, visit: www.garia.com.

About Garia

Garia makes the world's first and only luxury golf and leisure car. Inspired by Danish design and a passion for automobiles, Garia unifies the convenience of a golf and leisure car with unrivaled attention to luxury, quality, and aesthetics. Garia cars are available in street legal, non-street legal, in two, four-and six- seater versions.

Garia was founded in 2005 in Copenhagen, Denmark and became part of the Club Car Vehicle Group brand portfolio in 2022. Club Car is an American company with over 60 years of industry-leading innovation and design experience, initially focused on golf cars and expanding to commercial utility vehicles and personal-use transportation. Garia relaunched in the United States in July at a series of celebrity and charity events in the Hamptons and is trailblazing luxury, leisure transportation in exclusive communities, estates and golf courses.

To learn more about Garia, visit: www.garia.com.

Media Contact: Lynthia Ross

[email protected]

8472243326

