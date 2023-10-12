Garia Luxury Leisure Cars Announces Holiday Limited-Edition Cars

News provided by

Garia Car

12 Oct, 2023, 11:12 ET

AUGUSTA, Ga., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garia,  the world's first and only luxury golf and leisure cars, inspired by Danish design and a passion for automobiles, announces two holiday limited-edition iconic color cars.

The cars are available for order in "Crushed Candy Pink" and "Jewel Lovers Blue" through October 31 for holiday delivery.

Continue Reading
Garia Via 2+2 Car in
Garia Via 2+2 Car in
Garia Via 2+2 Car in Jewel Lovers Blue
Garia Via 2+2 Car in Jewel Lovers Blue

"Garia is synonymous with the luxury at the top of every woman's holiday wish list," says Anders Lynge, Garia Founder and Designer. "Make a statement with the best car in the neighborhood," Lynge adds.

The limited-edition iconic color cars also feature specialty designed seats, color matched interior panels, custom white wheels, and more. All Garia cars unite the convenience of a street- legal golf and leisure car into high-end, small electric vehicle. In addition to the holiday limited-edition iconic color cars, models are available in two, four, and six-seater versions.

Garia is the pinnacle of luxury golf and leisure vehicles, providing a unique blend of style and functionality. Garia launched in the United States in July at a series of celebrity and charity events in the Hamptons and is trailblazing luxury, leisure transportation in exclusive communities, estates and golf courses.

To configure your holiday limited-edition "Crushed Candy Pink" or "Jewel Lovers Blue" Garia, visit: www.garia.com.

About Garia  

Garia makes the world's first and only luxury golf and leisure car. Inspired by Danish design and a passion for automobiles, Garia unifies the convenience of a golf and leisure car with unrivaled attention to luxury, quality, and aesthetics. Garia cars are available in street legal, non-street legal, in two, four-and six- seater versions.

Garia was founded in 2005 in Copenhagen, Denmark and became part of the Club Car Vehicle Group brand portfolio in 2022. Club Car is an American company with over 60 years of industry-leading innovation and design experience, initially focused on golf cars and expanding to commercial utility vehicles and personal-use transportation. Garia relaunched in the United States in July at a series of celebrity and charity events in the Hamptons and is trailblazing luxury, leisure transportation in exclusive communities, estates and golf courses.

To learn more about Garia, visit: www.garia.com.

Media Contact: Lynthia Ross
[email protected]
8472243326

SOURCE Garia Car

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.