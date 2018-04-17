Garibaldi arranges $10 million financing

Garibaldi Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Garibaldi Resources (TSX.V: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $10,050,000 (CDN). The flow-through financing, expected to close shortly, is priced at $3.35 per share and is being subscribed for by strategic investors.

The Company will issue a total of 3,000,000 shares. All shares from the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance. The financing will include finder's fee commissions on a portion of the placement and is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to further advance the Company's 100%-owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project and other British Columbia properties.

About Garibaldi

Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions in Mexico and British Columbia.

