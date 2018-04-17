TSXV: GGI
OTC: GGIFF
Frankfurt: RQM
VANCOUVER, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Garibaldi Resources (TSX.V: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $10,050,000 (CDN). The flow-through financing, expected to close shortly, is priced at $3.35 per share and is being subscribed for by strategic investors.
The Company will issue a total of 3,000,000 shares. All shares from the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance. The financing will include finder's fee commissions on a portion of the placement and is subject to TSX Venture approval.
Proceeds from the financing will be used to further advance the Company's 100%-owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project and other British Columbia properties.
About Garibaldi
Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions in Mexico and British Columbia.
We seek safe harbor.
GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP.
Per: "Steve Regoci"
Steve Regoci, President
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garibaldi-arranges-10-million-financing-300631032.html
SOURCE Garibaldi Resources Corp.
