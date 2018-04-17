Garibaldi arranges $10 million financing

The Company will issue a total of 3,000,000 shares. All shares from the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance. The financing will include finder's fee commissions on a portion of the placement and is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to further advance the Company's 100%-owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project and other British Columbia properties.

About Garibaldi

Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions in Mexico and British Columbia.

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP.

Per: "Steve Regoci"

Steve Regoci, President

