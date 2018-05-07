Garibaldi Closes $13 Million Financing

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Garibaldi Resources (TSX.V: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") is pleased to announce the closing of an over-subscribed non-brokered private placement with strategic investors for gross proceeds of $13,052,772 (CDN). The flow-through financing was priced at $3.35 per share (see April 17, 2018 news release).

The Company will issue a total of 3,896,350 shares. All shares from the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance. A finder's fee commission of $150,388.63 was paid on a portion of the placement and is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to further advance the Company's 100%-owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project in the prolific Eskay Camp.   

About Garibaldi

Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the richest mining regions of Mexico and British Columbia.

