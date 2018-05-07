Garibaldi Closes $13 Million Financing

The Company will issue a total of 3,896,350 shares. All shares from the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance. A finder's fee commission of $150,388.63 was paid on a portion of the placement and is subject to TSX Venture approval.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to further advance the Company's 100%-owned E&L Nickel Mountain Project in the prolific Eskay Camp.

About Garibaldi

Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the richest mining regions of Mexico and British Columbia.

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP.

Per: "Steve Regoci"

Steve Regoci, President

