GARLAND ISD GOES ALL OUT WITH HELLAS INSTALLED FIELDS FOR FOOTBALL, BASEBALL, SOFTBALL, AND TRACK

Executive Director of Athletics at Garland ISD, Ron Griffen, praises the benefits of the Cushdrain below the surface, emphasizing its impact absorption and concussion-reducing properties. "The Cushdrain really absorbs the impact and also helps reduce concussions." The Cushdrain also enhances field drainage after inclement weather, ensuring gameplay is not delayed.

The Ecotherm infill, installed by Hellas at all five football fields in Garland ISD, plays a crucial role in maintaining field temperatures up to 30 degrees cooler than traditional infill products. Hellas installed V300 epiQ tracks® at each Garland ISD campus facility. EpiQ tracks have eco-friendly, non-petroleum-based materials used in the poured in place multi-layers application of polyurethane and rubber granules.

Major Play® synthetic turf has been installed at the baseball and softball fields at Naaman Forest, Sachse, and Rowlett. Major Play turf looks and plays like natural grass, marking a significant upgrade for Garland ISD. Superintendent Dr. Ricardo Lopez says it's the first time Garland ISD has played baseball and softball home games on synthetic turf.

The Major Play Matrix Helix turf system, celebrated for its optimal cleat interaction, stable footing, and excellent shock absorption, has been well-received by players and staff alike, ensuring a safe and top-quality playing experience. The helix-shaped curled monofilament fibers securely hold the infill in place, eliminating concerns of migration and splashing. Additionally, Thermoblend® infill by Hellas helps reduce field temperatures by up to 30 degrees compared to traditional infill products, further optimizing playing conditions.

The opening ceremonies at Naaman Forrest were a highlight this past season with Hellas Vice President of Business Development, Randy Bullock, joining GISD representatives to inaugurate the fields. "The quality of the turf is second to none," says Lopez. "The beautiful part was the kids and parents smiling ear to ear," which really emphasized the positive impact on the Garland ISD community. Lopez said he was excited for the players, who got to play on these beautiful fields. "They know it was a long time coming and they deserved it," according to Lopez.

About Hellas Construction: Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas is a premier sports services company dedicated to delivering superior solutions to communities and institutions worldwide. With over 20 years of experience, Hellas provides innovative products and services for K-12, collegiate, and professional sports teams, aiming to exceed client expectations through cutting-edge technology and expertise. For more information, please visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

About Garland ISD: Headquartered in the Harris Hill Administration Building in Garland, Texas, Garland ISD extends from the Dallas city limits, northeast to the county line serving parts of the communities of Garland, Rowlett, and Sachse. Small portions of Dallas and Wylie are served by Garland ISD as well.

The district encompasses approximately 100 square miles with a student enrollment of 56,459 students, GISD is currently the fourth largest school district in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and is thirteenth largest district in the state of Texas. Garland High School, the district's first high school, is more than one hundred years old.

