Garland Technology Adds Cloud TAP to its Robust Packet Visibility Product Line with Garland Prisms Private Preview

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology, a leading provider of network test access point (TAP) and packet broker solutions, today announced the private preview release of Garland Prisms, the most advanced Cloud TAP solution. Garland Prisms allows enterprises to acquire, process, and distribute packet-level traffic from VMs and containers in any cloud environment. Garland Prisms is a cloud-native software that deploys in Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and multi-Cloud environments.

"Garland Technology's mission is to help our customers send data packets to their monitoring and security tools. We have been delivering packet visibility reliably in physical network environments since 2011," states Chris Bihary, CEO and Co-Founder of Garland Technology. "With Garland Prisms, I am excited to expand our suite of packet visibility solutions to include cloud packet delivery. Our Cloud TAP is simple to deploy with flexible licensing options, and network professionals can start seeing packets within minutes of set-up."

Garland Prisms enables Public and Private Cloud access in one platform. Virtually tapping, filtering, and distributing cloud packet traffic in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Private Clouds is possible with Garland Prisms. Its next-generation agent technology sends processed packet traffic to any IP address in-cloud or on-prem. Garland Prisms is unique because it passes replicated cloud packets to multiple tools and does not store any virtual packets.

"Cloud migration is happening rapidly and our customers are seeking advanced cloud capabilities that are easy to use and operate in familiar ways. We are confident that seeing is believing with Garland Prisms," adds Erica Tank, President of Garland Technology. "Therefore, we are offering affordable Private Preview pricing for the remainder of 2019. Customers of Garland Prisms can lock-in limited time only pricing and secure volume discounts for multiple year timeframes with any purchase prior to December 31, 2019. Our frictionless licensing model allows organizations to scale up fast and cost-effectively."

Garland Prisms is available immediately for organizations interested in seeing cloud packets today. Contact Garland Technology to get started.

Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprise, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs) and network packet brokers (NPB), enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For help identifying the right NPB solution for projects large and small, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech .

