Garland Technology Introduces New 10G Portable XtraTAP™ Putting Packet Broker Functionality in the Palm of Your Hand

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology , a leading provider of network test access point (TAP), packet broker and cloud visibility solutions, today announced the release of the new XtraTAP™: All-In-1 and XtraTAP™: Portable Packer broker. These feature-rich, portable, handheld network TAPs are developed with packet broker capabilities to optimize and improve the performance of monitoring and security solutions.

XtraTAP Portable Packet Broker

"IT Teams are looking for ways to improve their network tool performance, whether extending the use of older or lower speed tools, enhancing existing or deploying new ones," states Jerry Dillard, Chief Technical Officer, Garland Technology. "Maximizing these investments are critical. These tools need packet visibility, so we designed the XtraTAP line to allow full flexibility in traffic optimization, while providing the network visibility needed to properly secure and analyze the network."

SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS OF PRODUCT

XtraTAPTM All-In-1 is a 4 port 1G/10G network TAP, purpose-built with fiber network and SFP+ monitoring ports, that provides full duplex packet visibility and supports tap 'breakout,' aggregation, and regeneration/SPAN modes. It also uniquely provides advanced capabilities to filter Layer 2, Layer 3 and Layer 4 and set utilization alerts, including remote management, to avoid traffic oversubscription.

XtraTAPTM Portable Packet Broker is a 1G/10G network TAP, with an industry first 4 port SFP+ portable design, that provides the ultimate flexibility and ease of use for a range of solutions. It provides full duplex visibility and Layer 2-4 filtering, utilization alerts, and remote management as well as the capability to mix and match different media, including various fiber and copper transceivers and fully configure all 4 ports.

Both XtraTAP devices are ideal for troubleshooting and diagnostic travel kits as well as datacenter and remote locations. These TAPs are already in use with rapid deployment teams because of their flexibility to access data in any environment and easily set data filters or change functions to pinpoint specific data. Network teams are using XtraTAPs to filter the data their network and security tools need, reducing the traffic burden on the tool, and being able to utilize 1G tools, without the need to deploy a full packet broker solution.

The continuous release of new products reflects the ongoing momentum Garland Technology is delivering to their customers worldwide.

ABOUT GARLAND TECHNOLOGY:

Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprise, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs) and network packet brokers (NPB), and Cloud visibility solutions enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For help identifying the right NPB solution for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass technology, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech .

