Garland Technology Introduces New XtraTAP™ Packet Broker All In One Visibility Solution

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology , a leading provider of network TAP, packet broker and cloud visibility solutions, today announced the release of the new XtraTAPTM: Packer broker. These Network TAP Packet Broker hybrids combine Garland Technology's high quality network TAPs with high density packet brokers, incorporating TAP visibility with filtering, aggregation and load balancing. Streamlining modern visibility fabrics to save rack space and budget, providing network tools the ultimate in traffic visibility optimization.

XtraTAP Packet Broker

"Our goal is to help IT Teams improve their network tool performance and maximize their investments," states Chris Bihary, CEO / Co-Founder, Garland Technology. "These tools need packet visibility, so we designed an all-in-one solution that is easy to use, provides packets to multiple tools, saves budget and rack space, allowing you to focus on what's important — properly securing and analyzing the network."

SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS OF PRODUCT

XtraTAPTM Packet Broker — is a high density 1U appliance with four 1G/10G passive network TAPs, and 32 1G/10G and four 40G packet broker monitoring ports. This XtraTAP also comes in a smaller ½ rack appliance with one 1G/10G passive TAP and ten 1G/10G packet broker monitoring ports, designed to bring added functionality to smaller deployments.

The XtraTAP provides full duplex TAP visibility, critical for out-of-band monitoring. The packet broker functionality provides traffic aggregation, layer 2-4 filtering, session/flow aware load balancing and configurable hash-based load balancing, utilization alerts, as well as the ability for remote management. This all-in-one appliance is made, tested and supported in the USA.

The continuous release of new products reflects the ongoing innovation Garland Technology is delivering to their customers worldwide.

