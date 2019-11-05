Garland Technology Provides Added Resiliency for High Speed Networks with New EdgeSafe™: 100G Bypass Modular Network TAP

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology, a leading provider of network test access point (TAP), packet broker, and cloud visibility solutions, today announced the release of the EdgeSafe™: 100G Bypass Modular Network TAP, that addresses the evolving security threats of high network speeds, especially in strict regulatory environments.

"With today's organizations facing many network concerns, we want to enable SecOp teams with the tools to improve overall network resiliency and reliability," states Jerry Dillard, CTO/Co-Founder, Garland Technology, who developed bypass technology. "Having the ability to take your appliance offline without interrupting traffic for sandboxing, updates, maintenance, and troubleshooting is quickly becoming industry best practice."

SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS OF PRODUCT

EdgeSafe™: 100G Bypass Modular Network TAP: Garland Technology's new 100G modular bypass TAP works with inline security tools. The volume of multiprotocol traffic is continuously increasing, so this device is designed to support any network with a 100G infrastructure and its tools.

This Bypass TAP not only provides complete network visibility by passing all live wire data to inline security tools, but also features failsafe and heartbeat technology to monitor the tool's health, providing the ability to manage your inline tool any time without having to take down the network or impact business availability for maintenance or upgrades.

The continuous release of new products reflects the ongoing momentum Garland Technology is delivering to their customers worldwide.

ABOUT GARLAND TECHNOLOGY:

Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprise, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs) and network packet brokers (NPB), enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For help identifying the right visibility solution for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass TAP, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech.

