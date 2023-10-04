Garland Technology Reinforces Commitment to Growth in Europe Through Strategic Partnership with ectacom

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology , a leading manufacturer of network TAP (test access point), packet broker, and inline bypass solutions, launched a strategic partnership with ectacom GmbH, a Value Added Distributor focused on providing a complete cybersecurity portfolio for their customers. This partnership will help meet the growing demand for Garland's portfolio from critical infrastructure customers throughout Poland and the DACH region.

Chief CyberSecurity Solution Sales Executive, Tome Spasov, states "Garland Technology is, in my opinion, the hidden champion of network TAP and packet broker technology. Garland Technology ensures that the efficiency of the security technologies used in the corporate network is significantly increased."

"I'm excited to be partnering with ectacom to help grow our business in the European market. When you look at their portfolio of vendors, from Nozomi Networks to LogRhythmn, they are putting together an ecosystem of best of breed cybersecurity technologies to help protect customer environments. As an experienced Value-Added Distributor, I look forward to their technical expertise and knowledge as we continue to expand our presence in the region," said Chris Bihary, CEO / Co-Founder, Garland Technology. "Over the last 18 months, Garland Technology has seen an increased demand for our network TAPs, hardware data diodes, and packet brokers from European customers. Largely led by recent government regulations, companies in the utility, manufacturing, oil & gas, transportation, and industrial sectors are now looking to implement cybersecurity solutions for their OT and ICS environments. Garland's products help to provide the foundation of visibility needed no matter what cybersecurity solution the customer is looking to deploy. With ectacom as a partner in the region, we will be better positioned to address the growing market needs."

ABOUT GARLAND TECHNOLOGY:

Garland Technology is an industry leader of IT and OT network solutions for enterprise, critical infrastructures, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has been engineering and manufacturing simple, reliable, and affordable Network TAPs and Network Packet Brokers in Richardson, Texas. For help identifying the right IT / OT network visibility solutions for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass technology, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @garland-technology-llc.

ABOUT ectacom:

ectacom GmbH is an owner-managed company and a business development distributor of complex cybersecurity and OT security technologies in Central Europe, i.e., Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland. The company's mission is to protect companies of all sizes and industries from known and emerging threats, support compliance and significantly increase the efficiency of deployed IT resources with the help of leading technology vendors. Find out more about ectacom visit https://www.ectacom.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Garland Technology

Jason Drewniak

[email protected]

+1-716-242-8469

