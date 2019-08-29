Garland Technology Unveils the PacketMAX™: Advanced Features to Augment Existing Network Packet Brokers

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Garland Technology , a leading provider of network test access point (TAP) and packet broker solutions, today announced the release of the new PacketMAX™: Advanced Features appliance. Developed as a purpose-built standalone tool to extend the feature set of any product, the Advanced Features product joins Garland Technology's PacketMAX™ network packet broker product line that includes the PacketMAX: Advanced Features Dedup and PacketMAX: Advanced Aggregators.

"We want to enable IT/NetOp teams with scalable products that are simple to deploy yet offer the high performance needed in today's networks," states Jerry Dillard, CTO/Co-Founder, Garland Technology. "Continuing our deconstructed packet broker approach, we're delivering this feature set as an add-on device without port licenses or hidden costs, allowing teams to deploy what is needed, when it's needed; an approach we feel is unique in the marketplace."

SUMMARY AND HIGHLIGHTS OF PRODUCT

The PacketMAX™: Advanced Features is an advanced feature service node designed to support NTP time stamping, packet slicing, traffic aggregation, GRE termination, ERSPAN Termination, hash-based round-robin load balancing, sFlow support and the ability to pass physical layer errors, among other features.

Adding these features can significantly reduce processing overhead and extend the life of security or monitoring tools by reducing processing and disk space, while also providing the ability to capture and correlate packets, allowing you to properly measure network latency and performance. This is widely seen in heavily regulated industries like the Government and finance.

The continuous release of new products reflects the ongoing momentum Garland Technology is delivering to their customers worldwide.

ABOUT GARLAND TECHNOLOGY:

Garland Technology is an industry leader delivering network products and solutions for enterprise, service providers, and government agencies worldwide. Since 2011, Garland Technology has developed the industry's most reliable test access points (TAPs) and network packet brokers (NPB), enabling data centers to address IT challenges and gain complete network visibility. For help identifying the right NPB solution for projects large and small, or to learn more about the inventor of the first bypass TAP, visit GarlandTechnology.com or @GarlandTech .

