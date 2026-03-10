Garlock/C-P Announces Strong Integration Progress Following Company Merger

Garlock Flexibles and C-P Flexible Packaging ("Garlock/C-P") merged in October 2025, creating one of the Top 15 players in flexible packaging

The company has quickly achieved several key milestones, including integration of core business functions and expansion of customer-facing capabilities in the first four months

More than $20 million will be invested in 2026 to enhance the company's flexible packaging offering, including new and modernized manufacturing equipment, and expanded IT, data infrastructure, and analytics capabilities

YORK, Pa., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garlock/C-P today announced significant progress in integrating operations, strengthening customer support functions, and optimizing the manufacturing footprint of Garlock Flexibles and C-P Flexible Packaging following their merger in October 2025.

The combined company operates 10 manufacturing facilities across the United States and Canada and serves many of the region's leading fresh produce and consumer packaged goods brands. Headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, Garlock/C-P is one of the Top 15 flexible packaging platforms in North America.

Since closing the merger, the company has:

Completed the integration of core business functions. This includes R&D, technical, field service, and in-house platemaking and graphics, creating a unified customer-facing technical organization with expanded depth and responsiveness. The company has retained strong relationships with key long-term supply partners and enhanced its ability to support customers with coordinated innovation and packaging development.

This includes R&D, technical, field service, and in-house platemaking and graphics, creating a unified customer-facing technical organization with expanded depth and responsiveness. The company has retained strong relationships with key long-term supply partners and enhanced its ability to support customers with coordinated innovation and packaging development. Strengthened customer-facing and support functions . The company is adding headcount in customer service and key support areas including costing, estimating, quoting, finance, and IT to improve speed, visibility, and execution. Investments in client service-related IT infrastructure, data systems, and analytics will provide customers with improved insights and reporting.

. The company is adding headcount in customer service and key support areas including costing, estimating, quoting, finance, and IT to improve speed, visibility, and execution. Investments in client service-related IT infrastructure, data systems, and analytics will provide customers with improved insights and reporting. Consolidated select manufacturing activities to improve asset utilization and long-term competitiveness. This includes the wind down of two plants in Gardner, Massachusetts, which was announced in February 2026. These closures will take place in three phases from April to September 2026. The company has also re-aligned its Fond du Lac site in Wisconsin.

CEO Greg Powell said, "Our priority from day one has been disciplined integration without disrupting service to customers. We have aligned our technical and commercial teams, improved coordination across our manufacturing network, and invested in the capabilities that matter most to the brands we serve. Our objective is straightforward — to build a stronger, more resilient, and more scalable organization that consistently delivers high-quality, innovative, and competitively priced packaging solutions."

To achieve these goals, the company plans to make more than $20 million in capital investments in 2026. This includes preventative maintenance programs, new manufacturing equipment, modernization of select production assets, and continued investment in IT, data infrastructure, and analytics capabilities.

Garlock/C-P's platform offers expanded capabilities in high-graphics flexographic printing, adhesive and extrusion lamination, cold seal applications, laser perforation and scoring, clean-room production, and stand-up pouch and bag converting. The company continues to advance recyclable and compostable flexible packaging formats and sustainable material solutions to support customers' evolving environmental commitments.

About Garlock/C-P

Garlock/C-P is one of the leading North American flexible packaging companies serving many of the country's top fresh produce and consumer packaged goods brands. Bringing together the complementary strengths of Garlock Flexibles and C-P Flexible Packaging, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative packaging solutions, including HD printed rollstock, premade pouches, shrink and stretch sleeves, poly bags, roll-fed labels, peel and reseal packaging, cold-seal flow wrap, and compostable and recyclable flexible packaging formats.

With more than three decades of flexible packaging expertise and a legacy dating back to 1958, Garlock/C-P is known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, operational excellence, and customer partnership. Operating ten manufacturing facilities across North America, Garlock/C-P combines advanced manufacturing capabilities with a culture of continuous improvement to deliver efficiency, reliability, and scalable growth solutions to its customers. Learn more at www.garlockflexibles.com and www.cpflexpack.com.

Contact

KWM Communications

Kellie Walsh / Tim Hay

[email protected]

SOURCE Garlock/C-P