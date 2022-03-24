GARM Partners with Brand Safety Week and Summit to Showcase Its Standards and Training, Spotlighting Exclusive Programming on Global Stage

GARM will leverage the platform of the second Brand Safety Week in NYC this November to expand the level of discourse by offering education and encouraging active participation by its marketer and advertiser members

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brand Safety Week and Summit announced today that the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) will enter into a partnership with Brand Safety Week , bringing its exclusive programming and member-driven content including a Masterclass and a Bootcamp to the annual marquee event for the digital advertising.

Brand Safety Week had its inauguration in 2021 when the Brand Safety Summit Series , The 614 Group, and the Brand Safety Institute joined together to design a week that would focus industry attention and foster dialogue from a robust coalition of senior industry voices around brand safety, brand suitability, and brand sustainability. Brand Safety Week builds on the multiyear success of the Brand Safety Summit Series, which has become the leading gathering of global professionals dedicated to this critical topic.

In addition to the new, exclusive sessions from GARM, the second-annual Brand Safety Week, taking place in New York City during the first week of November 2022, will once again offer a powerful lineup of keynotes by in-person speakers from brands, all the agency holding groups, the major platforms, top publishers, and pioneering tech leaders. The agenda is rounded out by panel discussions and educational sessions that address top issues, trends, and solutions in brand safety. The week will include content sessions in various locations throughout New York City, in addition to other informal meetings, activities, and social opportunities among participants:

Two days of partner-driven select invitation-only group meetings, October 31 and November 1, 2022

A Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) track on November 1 , with leading practitioners and influencers on the topic from around the world

A full day dedicated to education-focused sessions, workshops, and forums on November 2 , conducted by leading brand safety experts in the industry. Participation in these events will qualify for CLE credits toward accreditation in the Brand Safety Institute's Certification Program.

The centerpiece Brand Safety Summit on November 3, at which C-suite industry leaders from brands, agencies, platforms, publishers, and tech pioneers will keynote, debate on panels, and provide their insider insights around this complicated and fast-changing topic with the largest in-person and virtual audience of advertising buyers and other professionals in the history of the series.

, at which C-suite industry leaders from brands, agencies, platforms, publishers, and tech pioneers will keynote, debate on panels, and provide their insider insights around this complicated and fast-changing topic with the largest in-person and virtual audience of advertising buyers and other professionals in the history of the series. Additional surprises to be announced.

The full-day Brand Safety Summit will be the core of the week with future events to be programmed adjacently to give visitors an opportunity for a breadth of content large and small to experience. Those future events will also allow major digital advertising players to create and program their own satellite events–coordinated by Brand Safety Week and Summit and our partners which include the largest media organizations in the world, as well as GARM, BSI, and the Brand Safety Summit – to present content with their partners, clients, and other attendees about their capabilities and solutions.

"We are the media industry, and it's our responsibility to keep a critical eye on what makes us special," said Rob Rasko, President, Brand Safety Summit Series, and CEO, The 614 Group. "Our global summits deliver the opportunity for professionals to gather and learn. The addition of GARM to the partnership brings the marketers further into the fold, which was a needed addition to strengthen our already-robust audience from the buy side of the business."

"We're excited going forward with the partnership to bring essential tools and training into Brand Safety Week and the Brand Safety Summit," said Rob Rakowitz, Initiative Lead, GARM. "Our work is going to have two primary audiences, experts as well as new entrants into the field. We're really quite excited to be joining The 614 Group and bringing this to market. We welcome you to take this journey with us."

"In today's world, brand safety risks can change as fast as the news cycle, and advertising leaders need to adapt just as quickly, which is why Brand Safety Week is so critical," said Mike Zaneis, Co-Founder of the Brand Safety Institute. "A month ago, any content referencing a 'Z' likely involved Zorro, not a brutal assault on Ukraine, and major brands were focused on the Olympic closing ceremonies, not the potential for Russia-related boycotts. Today, those issues are front and center, and Brand Safety Week is the industry's premier annual forum to gather top brand safety experts to discuss those topics and future challenges in the space."

Speakers at past Brand Safety Summit Series have represented some of the world's most influential brands, agencies, platforms, and tech companies, including Bank of America, Coca-Cola, Barcelo Hotel Group, Channel Factory, Dentsu Aegis Network, DoubleVerify, Edelman, Facebook now Meta, GroupM, GSK, HP, Integral Ad Science, IPG Kinesso, Johnson & Johnson, Marriott, Matterkind, Mondelez International, Publicis Media, Reddit, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, Twitter, Uber Delivery, and Unilever.

About the Brand Safety Summit Series

Since its inception in 2014, the Brand Safety Summit, produced by 614 Group has become a critical date on media leaders' annual calendars. It has established its primacy in the areas of thought leadership and practical executions, as it has been headlined by the world's authorities from brands, agencies, platforms, publishers, and technology. They have come together to help make digital advertising the safest and most trusted medium for brands and consumers.

About the Global Alliance for Responsible Media

The Global Alliance for Responsible Media was formed to identify specific collaborative actions, processes and protocols for protecting consumers and brands from safety issues. Alliance members will work collaboratively to identify actions that will better protect consumers online, working toward a media environment where hate speech, bullying and disinformation is challenged, where personal data is protected, and used responsibly when given, and where everyone is, especially children, better protected online. Alliance members acknowledge their collective power to significantly improve the health of the media ecosystem.

About the Brand Safety Institute

The Brand Safety Institute is a digital advertising industry initiative to professionalize the work of brand protection. Through its research, education, and certification programs, the Brand Safety Institute gives ad industry executives the expertise and skills they need to minimize brand risks and capitalize on brand opportunities in the digital advertising supply chain. Through its Brand Safety Officer certification program, the Brand Safety Institute helps leaders set the highest standards for brand protection, learn new and emerging best practices, and build an industry-wide community of brand safety peers. More information about the Brand Safety Institute can be found at brandsafetyinstitute.com .

