Garmin and Noonan Collaborate to Bring Launch Monitor Data Seamlessly Onto the Course

The collaboration leverages the Garmin Golf Premium API™, which enables third-party applications to access golf performance metrics (such as scorecards, on-course data, and range session statistics) with user consent. By pairing your Garmin Golf account with Noonan, Garmin users can now put their practice data to work where it matters most: on the course.

"Noonan is the first app to use Garmin launch monitor data to make automatic club and aim recommendations in real time," said Susan Lyman, Garmin's Vice President of Consumer Sales & Marketing. "This integration empowers golfers to turn their Garmin practice sessions into smarter decisions and lower scores."

Powered by Scattershot AI™, Noonan evaluates every possible club-and-aim combination for each shot. It calculates the odds of hitting the fairway, green, rough, penalty area, or bunker, and then recommends the strategy with the highest probability of success while minimizing risk. Unlike other apps that only track results after the round, Noonan provides real-time decision support—functioning as a true digital caddie in your pocket.

"The reason we use Garmin Approach® R10 and Approach® R50 launch monitor data is simple: it captures the two most important shot factors—carry distance and offline dispersion," said Matt Williams, Co-Founder and President of Noonan. "You can't make a good recommendation without marrying distance and aim. With Garmin, golfers now have a frictionless way to bring that insight onto the course."

For Garmin users, the integration unlocks new value from every range session. Shots they've already logged with Garmin launch monitors can be instantly imported into Noonan—no CSV exports required. Whether preparing for a tournament, strategizing for a bucket-list golf trip, gaining an edge in a weekend match, or simply trying to post a personal best, golfers can now carry their practice into play with data-driven confidence.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is a global leader in GPS navigation and wearable technology, designing products that help people live active lifestyles. Garmin's golf division offers a range of products including GPS devices, wearables, laser rangefinders, and launch monitors to help golfers improve their game.

About Noonan

Noonan is a mobile app that converts launch monitor data into real-time, on-course shot recommendations. By modeling each golfer's unique dispersion patterns, Noonan delivers Tour-level strategy to everyday players. Founded in Kansas City, Noonan is part of Albatross Golf Inc., a company transforming how golfers practice, play, and improve.

SOURCE Noonan Caddie