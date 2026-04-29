Garmin announces first quarter 2026 results

Company reports record first quarter revenue and operating income

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin® Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced results for the first quarter ended March 28, 2026.

Highlights for first quarter 2026 include:

Record consolidated revenue of approximately $1.75 billion, a 14% increase compared to the prior year quarter

Gross and operating margins expanded to 59.4% and 24.6% respectively, compared to the prior year quarter

Record operating income of $432 million, a 30% increase compared to the prior year quarter

GAAP EPS of $2.09 and pro forma EPS (1) of $2.08, representing a 29% increase in pro forma EPS compared to the prior year quarter

of $2.08, representing a 29% increase in pro forma EPS compared to the prior year quarter Published our 2025 Garmin inReach ® SOS Report, highlighting the important role served by inReach devices in remote communications and emergency response coordination around the globe

SOS Report, highlighting the important role served by inReach devices in remote communications and emergency response coordination around the globe Fenix® 8 Pro was officially recognized as the "Best Connected Device" at the 2026 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(In thousands, except per share information) ‌ 13-Weeks Ended



March 28,



March 29,



YoY



2026



2025



Change Net sales

$ 1,753,489



$ 1,535,099



14 % Fitness



546,822





384,722



42 % Outdoor



417,530





438,496



(5) % Aviation



263,841





223,114



18 % Marine



355,016





319,438



11 % Auto OEM



170,280





169,329



1 %























Gross profit



1,042,289





884,545



18 % Gross margin %



59.4 %



57.6 %





























Operating Income



431,665





332,824



30 % Operating income %



24.6 %



21.7 %





























GAAP diluted EPS

$ 2.09



$ 1.72



22 % Pro forma diluted EPS(1)

$ 2.08



$ 1.61



29 %



(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures,

including pro forma diluted EPS

Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"We achieved remarkable financial results during the opening quarter of 2026 in a continuation of the positive trends we have been experiencing over the long term. This strong financial performance is a direct reflection of our impressive lineup of products that are essential to our customers' lives, and our unique, highly diversified business model. We are very pleased with our results so far, and we look forward to the opportunities ahead as the year continues to unfold." - Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer of Garmin Ltd.

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment increased 42% in the first quarter with growth across all product categories, led by strong demand for advanced wearables. Gross and operating margins were 62% and 29%, respectively, resulting in $158 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the VariaTM RearVue 820, our brightest and most powerful radar tail light for cyclists. We also announced a new Connect IQTM messaging app for select smartwatches that allows customers to read, reply and react to WhatsApp messages right from their wrist, and the integration of select wearables with the Natural Cycles birth control and cycle tracking app, empowering women to better understand and manage their reproductive health.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment decreased 5% in the first quarter as we compared against a strong prior year quarter which included the launch of the Instinct® 3 smartwatch family. Gross and operating margins were 67% and 28%, respectively, resulting in $119 million of operating income. During the quarter, we released the Approach® G82 premium GPS handheld with a built-in launch monitor, and the Approach J1, our first GPS watch specifically designed for junior golfers. Also during the quarter, we launched the zūmo® XT3, our newest and most advanced motorcycle-focused GPS device, and CatalystTM 2, a compact device for motorsports that helps high-performance drivers achieve faster times on the track.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment increased 18% in the first quarter with growth in both the OEM and aftermarket product categories. Gross and operating margins were 75% and 27%, respectively, resulting in $71 million of operating income. During the quarter, Daher unveiled their new TBM 980 single engine turboprop aircraft featuring our G3000® PRIME avionics suite. Also, the HondaJet Elite II was certified by the FAA becoming the first twin-turbine business jet with Garmin Emergency Autoland technology.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment increased 11% in the first quarter with broad-based growth across multiple categories. Gross and operating margins were 56% and 26%, respectively, resulting in $91 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched a new 360-degree scanning sonar system with the revolutionary SpyTM pole, allowing anglers to see a birds-eye view of fish and underwater structure in every direction. Also, we launched the quatix® 8 Pro, our purpose-built nautical smartwatch with inReach technology for two-way satellite and cellular connectivity.

Auto OEM:

Revenue from the auto OEM segment increased 1% during the first quarter with growth primarily driven by infotainment programs. The operating loss narrowed to $6 million in the quarter due to gross profit improvement and lower research and development expenses.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the first quarter were $611 million, a 11% increase over the prior year. Research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses increased 10% and 11%, respectively, driven primarily by personnel related costs.

The effective tax rate in the first quarter was 14.3%, which is comparable to the effective tax rate of 14.5% in the prior year quarter.

In the first quarter of 2026, we generated operating cash flows of $536 million and free cash flow(1) of $469 million. We paid a quarterly dividend of $174 million and repurchased $40 million of the Company's shares within the quarter, of which $9 million was from the $500 million share repurchase program authorized through December 2028, leaving $491 million remaining in that repurchase program as of March 28, 2026. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $4.3 billion.

‌ (1) ‌ See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures,

including pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance:

We are maintaining our fiscal year 2026 guidance of approximately $7.9 billion revenue and pro forma EPS of $9.35 (see attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures).

Dividend Recommendation:

As announced in February 2026, the Board will recommend to the shareholders for approval at the annual meeting to be held on June 5, 2026, a cash dividend in the total amount of $4.20 per share payable in four equal quarterly installments.

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:

‌ When: Wednesday, April 29, 2026 10:30 a.m. Eastern

Where: Join a live stream of the call at the following link

https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/

An archive of the live webcast will be available until April 28, 2027 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the Events page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2026 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, tariffs and other global trade related impacts, potential future acquisitions, share repurchase programs, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new product launches, market reach, statements relating to possible future dividends, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2025 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of March 28, 2026. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, Approach, fēnix, inReach, G3000, Instinct, and zumo are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. Connect IQ, Varia, Catalyst, and Spy are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Garmin Response is a service mark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: Teri Seck Krista Klaus 913/397-8200 913/397-8200 [email protected] [email protected]

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information)

‌















13-Weeks Ended



March 28,



March 29,



2026



2025 Net sales

$ 1,753,489



$ 1,535,099 Cost of goods sold



711,200





650,554 Gross profit



1,042,289





884,545















Research and development expense



295,818





268,120 Selling, general and administrative expenses



314,806





283,601 Total operating expense



610,624





551,721















Operating income



431,665





332,824















Other income (expense):













Interest income



35,974





30,507 Foreign currency gains



3,122





24,760 Other income



1,768





987 Total other income (expense)



40,864





56,254















Income before income taxes



472,529





389,078 Income tax provision



67,451





56,309 Net income

$ 405,078



$ 332,769















Net income per share:













Basic

$ 2.10



$ 1.73 Diluted

$ 2.09



$ 1.72















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic



192,674





192,544 Diluted



193,565





193,717





Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



















March 28, 2026



December 27,

2025 Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,289,916



$ 2,278,646 Marketable securities



411,034





459,202 Accounts receivable, net



940,959





1,253,015 Inventories



1,850,282





1,772,257 Deferred costs



15,324





17,538 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



489,654





467,558 Total current assets



5,997,169





6,248,216















Property and equipment, net



1,383,770





1,375,348 Operating lease right-of-use assets



203,390





196,183 Noncurrent marketable securities



1,612,323





1,396,929 Deferred income tax assets



721,894





718,094 Noncurrent deferred costs



4,046





4,373 Goodwill



750,633





760,241 Other intangible assets, net



186,866





198,362 Other noncurrent assets



92,347





95,923 Total assets

$ 10,952,438



$ 10,993,669















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 344,724



$ 347,493 Salaries and benefits payable



224,693





228,267 Accrued warranty costs



70,932





72,921 Accrued sales program costs



92,504





153,193 Other accrued expenses



233,248





257,651 Deferred revenue



100,843





105,646 Income taxes payable



308,301





381,549 Dividend payable



—





173,351 Total current liabilities



1,375,245





1,720,071















Deferred income tax liabilities



111,744





109,701 Noncurrent income taxes payable



3,645





3,596 Noncurrent deferred revenue



22,530





22,277 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



167,612





164,835 Other noncurrent liabilities



638





625















Stockholders' equity:













Common shares, $0.10 par value (194,901 and 194,901 shares authorized and issued; 192,901 and 192,620 shares outstanding)



19,490





19,490 Additional paid-in capital



2,335,119





2,368,670 Treasury shares (1,998 and 2,281 shares)



(415,600)





(406,423) Retained earnings



7,374,974





6,970,182 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(42,959)





20,645 Total stockholders' equity



9,271,024





8,972,564 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 10,952,438



$ 10,993,669





Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



















13-Weeks Ended



March 28, 2026



March 29, 2025 Operating Activities:













Net income

$ 405,078



$ 332,769 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation



40,418





37,463 Amortization



8,707





8,835 Loss (gain) on sale or disposal of property and equipment



42





(15) Unrealized foreign currency losses (gains)



1,525





(38,983) Deferred income taxes



3,301





(11,593) Stock compensation expense



43,323





37,772 Realized (gains) losses on marketable securities



(318)





98 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:













Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



301,791





213,089 Inventories



(95,064)





(102,239) Other current and noncurrent assets



(29,068)





(17,510) Accounts payable



3,407





(12,629) Other current and noncurrent liabilities



(90,378)





(57,318) Deferred revenue



(4,483)





(8,160) Deferred costs



2,543





4,102 Income taxes



(54,836)





35,107 Net cash provided by operating activities



535,988





420,788















Investing activities:













Purchases of property and equipment



(66,617)





(40,062) Purchase of marketable securities



(333,342)





(179,827) Redemption of marketable securities



147,896





88,788 Net payments for acquisitions



—





(2,100) Other investing activities, net



(307)





599 Net cash used in investing activities



(252,370)





(132,602)















Financing activities:













Dividends



(173,637)





(144,566) Purchase of treasury shares related to equity awards



(46,839)





(33,144) Purchase of treasury shares under share repurchase plan



(39,577)





(27,098) Net cash used in financing activities



(260,053)





(204,808)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(12,286)





12,672















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



11,279





96,050 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



2,279,360





2,080,154 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 2,290,639



$ 2,176,204





Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands)



‌ Fitness



Outdoor



Aviation



Marine



Auto

OEM



Total 13-Weeks Ended March 28, 2026 Net sales

$ 546,822



$ 417,530



$ 263,841



$ 355,016



$ 170,280



$ 1,753,489 Gross profit



338,522





277,943





197,309





197,376





31,139





1,042,289 Operating income (loss)



157,620





118,791





70,934





90,757





(6,437)





431,665















































13-Weeks Ended March 29, 2025 Net sales

$ 384,722



$ 438,496



$ 223,114



$ 319,438



$ 169,329



$ 1,535,099 Gross profit



220,142





282,536





167,902





183,933





30,032





884,545 Operating income (loss)



77,712





128,788





48,356





86,865





(8,897)





332,824





Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited) (In thousands)

























‌ 13-Weeks Ended



March 28,



March 29,



YoY



2026



2025



Change Net sales

$ 1,753,489



$ 1,535,099



14 % Americas



821,629





745,733



10 % EMEA



656,844





568,953



15 % APAC



275,016





220,413



25 %



Americas - North America & South America; EMEA - Europe, Middle East & Africa; APAC - Asia Pacific & Australian

Continent

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is occasionally impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first quarter of 2026 and 2025 there were no such discrete tax items identified.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

(In thousands, except per share information) ‌ 13-Weeks Ended



March 28,



March 29,



2026



2025 GAAP net income

$ 405,078



$ 332,769 Foreign currency gains / losses(1)



(3,122)





(24,760) Tax effect of foreign currency gains / losses(2)



446





3,583 Pro forma net income

$ 402,402



$ 311,592















GAAP net income per share:













Basic

$ 2.10



$ 1.73 Diluted

$ 2.09



$ 1.72















Pro forma net income per share:













Basic

$ 2.09



$ 1.62 Diluted

$ 2.08



$ 1.61















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic



192,674





192,544 Diluted



193,565





193,717



(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to

the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency

other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency

gains and losses.

(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains was calculated using the effective tax rates of 14.3% for the 13-weeks ended

March 28, 2026 and 14.5% for the 13-weeks ended March 29, 2025.

Free cash flow

Management believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

(In thousands)

13-Weeks Ended

‌ March 28,



March 29,



2026



2025 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 535,988



$ 420,788 Less: purchases of property and equipment



(66,617)





(40,062) Free cash flow

$ 469,371



$ 380,726

Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2026 guidance include certain economic assumptions such as foreign currency exchange rates and tariffs which are fluid and can rapidly change favorably or unfavorably.

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2026 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.01 per share for the 13-week period ended March 28, 2026.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2026, estimate the impact of any such items, or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

SOURCE Garmin Ltd.