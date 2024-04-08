Garmin announces General Counsel transition

Etkind joined Garmin in 1998 as the company's first General Counsel. He was a key contributor in Garmin's initial public offering and has developed a strong global in-house legal team with expertise in a broad range of legal and business matters including intellectual property, litigation, compliance, contract negotiation, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance.

Since joining Garmin in 2006, Maxfield has held roles with increasing responsibilities and is currently serving as an Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary. He has worked closely with Etkind on significant legal and business matters that have uniquely prepared him for the role of General Counsel, including international corporate law, securities law, mergers and acquisitions, compliance, data privacy and cybersecurity, and corporate governance. Prior to joining Garmin, Maxfield was a member of the corporate and transactions practice group at the Polsinelli law firm in Kansas City.

"Andrew Etkind has been at the forefront of the most consequential business and legal matters that shaped Garmin into the company it is today. On behalf of our leadership team and our Board of Directors, we are deeply grateful for Andrew's significant contributions over the years and look forward to his ongoing service. I have worked closely with Josh Maxfield for many years on our most important legal and business matters and appreciate him as a strong, yet humble leader, and as a versatile hands-on contributor. I have full confidence in Josh, and I congratulate him on his new role." —Cliff Pemble, President and CEO

