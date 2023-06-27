Garmin announces its title sponsorship of the world-renowned freediving event: Vertical Blue 2023 By Garmin

Introducing the Vertical Blue 2023 by Garmin: A Celebration of the Depths

OLATHE, Kan., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announces its inaugural title sponsorship of the Vertical Blue freediving competition. This collaboration establishes Garmin as the official sponsor of one of the world's premier freediving extravaganzas. The Vertical Blue 2023 by Garmin will take place from July 20 to July 30 at Dean's Blue Hole in the Bahamas, offering a deep diving challenge for freediving enthusiasts.

Regarded as the "Wimbledon of Freediving" by The New York Times, the Vertical Blue event draws the crème de la crème of freediving athletes from around the globe. The competition is a remarkable celebration of human potential and the relentless pursuit of pushing boundaries. Garmin's commitment to the 2023 Vertical Blue event contributes to the success of athletes and the development of this exhilarating sport.

Only the most elite athletes have the honor of being invited to compete, and it is expected that during this eleven-day spectacle that world, continental, and national records are continuously shattered. Vertical Blue has established themselves as the iconic destination for competitive freediving elites worldwide.

With its advanced dive watches and sponsorship support, Garmin aims to elevate the sport of freediving and provide athletes with an exceptional event experience. A trusted brand in aviation, marine, fitness, and outdoor sports, Garmin prioritizes safety and reliability in its innovative technologies. In the realm of freediving competitions, Garmin's Descent™ dive computer series offers dedicated apnea dive features such as depth alerts, rate speed alerts, and neutral buoyancy alert, providing professional freedivers with the confidence and support they need.

At the heart of the event, the Descent Mk2 dive computer takes center stage as the official depth gauge. Every diver's incredible journey, including depth, dive time, and efficiency, will be meticulously captured, and analyzed. This invaluable opportunity enables the collection of underwater and physiological data from the world's top freedivers, paving the way for enhanced functionalities specifically tailored to the sport of freediving.

For safety teams dedicated to precise dives, the Descent G1 dive computer will provide essential support. Its streamlined display and intuitive interface enable cautious monitoring of depth, while real-time physiological data empowers divers to remain in tune with their bodies. Safety personnel will be strategically positioned to accompany divers during their ascent, to help ensure a safe return to the surface. Onshore, the live commentary team will sport the Descent Mk2S, equipped not only with freediving mode but also multiple sport modes, including vital features such as heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring. With precise GPS positioning, all dive entry points will be accurately recorded. Whether in training or daily life, Garmin's dive computers are designed to meet the diverse needs of freedivers, while ensuring peace of mind and performance.

About Garmin International, Inc.

Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Descent is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

About Vertical Blue

Vertical Blue is a prestigious annual freediving competition held at Dean's Blue Hole in the Bahamas. Founded in 2008 by William Trubridge, it attracts elite freedivers from around the world who gather to showcase their skills and push the limits of human potential in disciplines such as Constant Weight, Free Immersion, and Constant No-Fins. With its breathtaking location and incredible performances, Vertical Blue has become a pinnacle event in the freediving community, captivating audiences globally and inspiring awe for the remarkable achievements and records set by these extraordinary athletes.

