Garmin announces third quarter 2024 results

Company reports record third quarter consolidated revenue and operating income, and raises full year guidance

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin® Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), today announced results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Highlights for third quarter 2024 include:

Consolidated revenue of $1.59 billion , a 24% increase compared to the prior year quarter

, a 24% increase compared to the prior year quarter Gross and operating margins expanded to 60.0% and 27.6%, respectively

Operating income of $437 million , a 62% increase compared to the prior year quarter

, a 62% increase compared to the prior year quarter GAAP EPS of $2 .07 and pro forma EPS (1) of $1.99 , representing 41% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year quarter

.07 and pro forma EPS of , representing 41% growth in pro forma EPS over the prior year quarter Launched the fēnix ® 8 series and the Enduro TM 3, expanding our lineup of outdoor adventure watches

8 series and the Enduro 3, expanding our lineup of outdoor adventure watches Named 2024 Manufacturer of the Year by the National Marine Electronics Association for the 10 th consecutive year, and received six Product of Excellence awards, for a total of 63 over the last decade

consecutive year, and received six Product of Excellence awards, for a total of 63 over the last decade Named the #1 Most Innovative Marine Company for the second consecutive year by Soundings Trade Only, a leading trade publication for the recreational boating industry

Announced the strategic acquisition of Lumishore, a leader in marine LED lighting

Co-founders, Dr. Min Kao and the late Gary Burrell , were enshrined in the National Aviation Hall of Fame

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 28,



September 30,



YoY



September 28,



September 30,



YoY





2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change

Net sales

$ 1,586,022



$ 1,277,531



24 %



$ 4,474,342



$ 3,745,751



19 %

Fitness



463,887





352,976



31 %





1,235,182





932,561



32 %

Outdoor



526,551





433,997



21 %





1,332,617





1,210,773



10 %

Aviation



204,631





198,160



3 %





639,739





629,195



2 %

Marine



222,244





182,248



22 %





821,933





677,026



21 %

Auto OEM



168,709





110,150



53 %





444,871





296,196



50 %



















































Gross margin %



60.0 %



57.0 %











58.5 %



57.2 %

























































Operating income %



27.6 %



21.2 %











24.1 %



20.1 %

























































GAAP diluted EPS

$ 2.07



$ 1.34



54 %



$ 5.06



$ 3.90



30 %

Pro forma diluted EPS(1)

$ 1.99



$ 1.41



41 %



$ 4.99



$ 3.88



29 %







(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS



Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"We delivered another quarter of impressive financial results as our highly differentiated and innovative products resonate with customers, and we successfully leveraged growth opportunities across market segments and geographies. We are raising our 2024 outlook based on the results we have achieved so far and the momentum we are experiencing as we enter the important holiday selling season." - Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer of Garmin Ltd.

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment increased 31% in the third quarter with growth across all categories led by strong demand for wearables. Gross and operating margins were 61% and 32%, respectively, resulting in $148 million of operating income. During the quarter, we hosted our annual Garmin Health Summit to recognize innovative digital health solutions utilizing Garmin products, and to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Garmin Health. Also, during the quarter we announced updates to Garmin Coach, adding training plans for cyclists in addition to the existing training plans for runners, making it easier to prepare for an event, pursue a personal milestone or improve overall fitness.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment increased 21% in the third quarter primarily due to growth in adventure watches. Gross and operating margins were 68% and 40%, respectively, resulting in $209 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched both the highly anticipated fēnix 8 series, adding brilliant AMOLED displays, cutting edge features, a built-in speaker, microphone, and an LED flashlight, and the Enduro 3, a lightweight ultraperformance GPS smartwatch purpose-built for ultra-endurance athletes with up to 320 hours of battery life in GPS mode with solar charging. We also launched the inReach® Messenger Plus, our first satellite communicator with photo and voice messaging in addition to two-way texting, location sharing and SOS capabilities, expanding our customers' ability to stay in touch beyond cell service.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment increased 3% in the third quarter with growth driven by aftermarket product categories. Gross and operating margins were 75% and 22%, respectively, resulting in $44 million of operating income. During the quarter, we announced Runway Occupancy Awareness, which uses ADS-B information to help reduce the risk of runway incursions and provide added confidence to pilots navigating busy and complex airports. Garmin is the first to bring this new safety feature to market. We also recently unveiled our new G3000® PRIME, which redefines the integrated flight deck experience with sleek, intuitive, all-touchscreen displays and a highly flexible open architecture system that seamlessly adapts to serve a broad and dynamic market.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment increased 22% in the third quarter primarily driven by the acquisition of JL Audio®. Gross and operating margins were 55% and 17%, respectively, resulting in $38 million of operating income. During the quarter, we announced several new products to enhance our customers' time on the water, including Fusion ApolloTM marine speaker and subwoofer series, the GCTM 245/55 marine cameras, and the GPSMAP® 9500 black box system. We recently announced the acquisition of Lumishore, a leader in marine LED lighting as we continue to focus on providing seamless integration throughout the boat.

Auto OEM:

Revenue from the auto OEM segment increased 53% during the third quarter primarily driven by growth in domain controllers. Gross margin was 20% and the operating loss narrowed to $1 million as efficiencies improved with higher sales volumes. During the quarter, we successfully launched the Garmin-designed domain controllers across all remaining BMW Group car lines.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the third quarter were $514 million, a 12% increase over the prior year. Both research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses increased 12% driven primarily by personnel related costs.

The effective tax rate in the third quarter was 17.9% compared to the effective tax rate of 8.0% and the pro forma effective tax rate(1) of 7.2% in the prior year quarter. The increase in the current quarter effective tax rate is primarily due to the increase in the combined federal and cantonal Switzerland statutory tax rate in response to global minimum tax requirements.

In the third quarter of 2024, we generated operating cash flows of $258 million and free cash flow(1) of $219 million. We paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $144 million and repurchased $20 million of the Company's shares within the quarter, leaving approximately $270 million remaining as of September 28, 2024 in the share repurchase program authorized through December 2026. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $3.5 billion.

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma effective tax rate and free cash flow.

2024 Fiscal Year Guidance:

Based on our performance in the first three quarters of 2024, we are adjusting our full year guidance. We now anticipate revenue of approximately $6.12 billion and pro forma EPS of $6.85 based on gross margin of 58.5%, operating margin of 24.0% and a full year effective tax rate of 16.5% (see attached discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures).

Dividend Recommendation:

The board of directors has established December 27, 2024, as the payment date for the next dividend installment of $0.75 per share with a record date of December 13, 2024. At the 2024 annual shareholders' meeting, Garmin shareholders, in accordance with Swiss corporate law, approved a cash dividend in the total amount of $3.00 per share, payable in four equal installments on dates to be determined by the board in its discretion. The first and second payments were made on June 28, 2024 and September 27, 2024. The board currently anticipates the scheduling of the remaining quarterly dividend installments as follows:

Dividend Date

Record Date

$s per share March 28, 2025

March 14, 2025

$0.75

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:

When: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 10:30 a.m. Eastern Where: Join a live stream of the call at the following link

https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/events/

An archive of the live webcast will be available until October 29, 2025 on the Garmin website at www.garmin.com. To access the replay, click on the Investors link and click over to the Events Calendar page.

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2024 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, share repurchase programs, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new product launches, market reach, statements relating to possible future dividends, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2023 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of September 28, 2024. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Garmin, the Garmin logo, the Garmin delta, fēnix, G3000, GPSMAP, inReach, and JL Audio are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries and are registered in one or more countries, including the U.S. Enduro, Fusion Apollo, and GC are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Change in Operating Expense Presentation

Certain prior period information presented here has been recast to conform to the current period presentation. In the first quarter of 2024, the Company changed the presentation of operating expense to include advertising expense within selling, general, and administrative expenses on the Company's condensed consolidated statements of income, which management believes to be a more meaningful presentation. This change in presentation had no effect on the Company's consolidated operating or net income.

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share information)







































13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 28,



September 30,



September 28,



September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net sales

$ 1,586,022



$ 1,277,531



$ 4,474,342



$ 3,745,751

Cost of goods sold



634,423





548,962





1,857,712





1,604,945

Gross profit



951,599





728,569





2,616,630





2,140,806



































Research and development expense



249,162





221,572





734,848





667,451

Selling, general and administrative expenses



264,962





236,628





803,869





721,649

Total operating expense



514,124





458,200





1,538,717





1,389,100



































Operating income



437,475





270,369





1,077,913





751,706



































Other income (expense):































Interest income



28,830





19,803





83,143





54,461

Foreign currency gains (losses)



18,131





(11,539)





15,584





6,946

Other income



1,814





938





2,623





4,206

Total other income (expense)



48,775





9,202





101,350





65,613



































Income before income taxes



486,250





279,571





1,179,263





817,319

Income tax provision



87,139





22,328





203,560





69,810

Net income

$ 399,111



$ 257,243



$ 975,703



$ 747,509



































Net income per share:































Basic

$ 2.08



$ 1.34



$ 5.08



$ 3.91

Diluted

$ 2.07



$ 1.34



$ 5.06



$ 3.90



































Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



192,201





191,435





192,055





191,409

Diluted



193,171





191,868





192,940





191,772



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(In thousands)























September 28, 2024



December 30,

2023

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,009,361



$ 1,693,452

Marketable securities



414,701





274,618

Accounts receivable, net



922,034





815,243

Inventories



1,505,536





1,345,955

Deferred costs



23,385





16,316

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



334,488





318,556

Total current assets



5,209,505





4,464,140



















Property and equipment, net



1,220,113





1,224,097

Operating lease right-of-use assets



137,665





143,724

Noncurrent marketable securities



1,106,532





1,125,191

Deferred income tax assets



787,849





754,635

Noncurrent deferred costs



7,994





11,057

Goodwill



611,884





608,474

Other intangible assets, net



168,230





186,601

Other noncurrent assets



97,960





85,650

Total assets

$ 9,347,732



$ 8,603,569



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 374,025



$ 253,790

Salaries and benefits payable



218,941





190,014

Accrued warranty costs



57,983





55,738

Accrued sales program costs



75,802





98,610

Other accrued expenses



222,925





245,874

Deferred revenue



113,049





101,189

Income taxes payable



227,735





225,475

Dividend payable



288,204





139,997

Total current liabilities



1,578,664





1,310,687



















Deferred income tax liabilities



104,996





114,682

Noncurrent income taxes payable



16,864





16,521

Noncurrent deferred revenue



30,227





36,148

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



109,832





113,035

Other noncurrent liabilities



602





436



















Stockholders' equity:















Common shares (194,901 and 195,880 shares authorized and issued; 192,136 and 191,777 shares outstanding)



19,490





19,588

Additional paid-in capital



2,218,170





2,125,467

Treasury shares (2,765 and 4,103 shares)



(243,994)





(330,909)

Retained earnings



5,563,576





5,263,528

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(50,695)





(65,614)

Total stockholders' equity



7,506,547





7,012,060

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 9,347,732



$ 8,603,569



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In thousands)























39-Weeks Ended





September 28,

2024



September 30,

2023

Operating Activities:















Net income

$ 975,703



$ 747,509

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation



102,343





98,483

Amortization



30,849





33,751

Gain on sale or disposal of property and equipment



(48)





(50)

Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses



(25,486)





9,927

Deferred income taxes



(53,966)





(90,214)

Stock compensation expense



101,039





66,214

Realized loss on marketable securities



29





56

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:















Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts



(103,567)





(54,756)

Inventories



(163,865)





111,459

Other current and noncurrent assets



(47,413)





28,288

Accounts payable



124,315





55,340

Other current and noncurrent liabilities



(6,987)





430

Deferred revenue



5,885





7,063

Deferred costs



(3,987)





(1,152)

Income taxes



13,737





(102,024)

Net cash provided by operating activities



948,581





910,324



















Investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(108,869)





(144,876)

Purchase of marketable securities



(363,783)





(116,039)

Redemption of marketable securities



277,334





145,094

Net cash from (payments for) acquisitions



5,011





(150,853)

Other investing activities, net



(458)





(1,018)

Net cash used in investing activities



(190,765)





(267,692)



















Financing activities:















Dividends



(428,373)





(419,166)

Proceeds from issuance of treasury shares related to equity awards



24,530





21,946

Purchase of treasury shares related to equity awards



(16,313)





(9,397)

Purchase of treasury shares under share repurchase plan



(29,278)





(79,533)

Net cash used in financing activities



(449,434)





(486,150)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



7,536





(12,854)



















Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



315,918





143,628

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period



1,694,156





1,279,912

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$ 2,010,074



$ 1,423,540



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Fitness



Outdoor



Aviation



Marine



Auto

OEM



Total

13-Weeks Ended September 28, 2024

Net sales

$ 463,887



$ 526,551



$ 204,631



$ 222,244



$ 168,709



$ 1,586,022

Gross profit



283,325





358,693





154,138





122,433





33,010





951,599

Operating income (loss)



147,768





208,866





44,278





37,839





(1,276)





437,475



















































13-Weeks Ended September 30, 2023

Net sales

$ 352,976



$ 433,997



$ 198,160



$ 182,248



$ 110,150



$ 1,277,531

Gross profit



190,685





270,774





148,364





95,186





23,560





728,569

Operating income (loss)



74,614





136,401





49,269





23,850





(13,765)





270,369



















































39-Weeks Ended September 28, 2024

Net sales

$ 1,235,182



$ 1,332,617



$ 639,739



$ 821,933



$ 444,871



$ 4,474,342

Gross profit



723,375





885,646





478,131





449,472





80,006





2,616,630

Operating income (loss)



323,511





451,408





146,899





185,422





(29,327)





1,077,913



















































39-Weeks Ended September 30, 2023

Net sales

$ 932,561



$ 1,210,773



$ 629,195



$ 677,026



$ 296,196



$ 3,745,751

Gross profit



484,759





755,800





463,774





365,162





71,311





2,140,806

Operating income (loss)



139,651





351,399





169,730





142,135





(51,209)





751,706



Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales by Geography (Unaudited)

(In thousands)























































13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 28,



September 30,



YoY



September 28,



September 30,



YoY





2024



2023



Change



2024



2023



Change

Net sales

$ 1,586,022



$ 1,277,531



24 %



$ 4,474,342



$ 3,745,751



19 %

Americas



724,572





628,157



15 %





2,181,266





1,881,710



16 %

EMEA



612,658





439,123



40 %





1,618,058





1,252,526



29 %

APAC



248,792





210,251



18 %





675,018





611,515



10 %



















































EMEA - Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC - Asia Pacific and Australian Continent



Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first three quarters of 2024 there were no such discrete tax items identified.

(In thousands)

13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 28,



September 30,



September 28,



September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023





$



ETR(1)



$



ETR(1)



$



ETR(1)



$



ETR(1)

GAAP income tax provision

$ 87,139





17.9 %

$ 22,328





8.0 %

$ 203,560





17.3 %

$ 69,810





8.5 % Pro forma discrete tax item:































































Tax effect of state rate change(2)



—













(2,269)













—













(2,269)









Pro forma income tax provision

$ 87,139





17.9 %

$ 20,059





7.2 %

$ 203,560





17.3 %

$ 67,541





8.3 %





(1) Effective tax rate is calculated by taking the income tax provision divided by income before taxes, as presented on the face of the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.



































































(2) In third quarter 2023, the Company recognized $2.3 million of tax expense due to the revaluation of deferred tax assets associated with the change in corporate income tax rate for the state of Kansas. The impact of the revaluation of these deferred tax assets was not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings.



Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

(In thousands, except per share information)

13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 28,



September 30,



September 28,



September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

GAAP net income

$ 399,111



$ 257,243



$ 975,703



$ 747,509

Foreign currency gains / losses(1)



(18,131)





11,539





(15,584)





(6,946)

Tax effect of foreign currency gains / losses(2)



3,249





(828)





2,690





574

Pro forma discrete tax item(3)



—





2,269





—





2,269

Pro forma net income

$ 384,229



$ 270,223



$ 962,809



$ 743,406



































GAAP net income per share:































Basic

$ 2.08



$ 1.34



$ 5.08



$ 3.91

Diluted

$ 2.07



$ 1.34



$ 5.06



$ 3.90



































Pro forma net income per share:































Basic

$ 2.00



$ 1.41



$ 5.01



$ 3.88

Diluted

$ 1.99



$ 1.41



$ 4.99



$ 3.88



































Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



192,201





191,435





192,055





191,409

Diluted



193,171





191,868





192,940





191,772







(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses.



































(2) The tax effect of foreign currency gains was calculated using the effective tax rate of 17.9% and 17.3% for the 13-weeks and 39-weeks ended September 28, 2024 and 7.2% and 8.3% for the 13-weeks and 39-weeks ended September 30, 2023.



Free cash flow

Management believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

(In thousands)

13-Weeks Ended



39-Weeks Ended





September 28,



September 30,



September 28,



September 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 257,955



$ 357,412



$ 948,581



$ 910,324

Less: purchases of property and equipment



(38,544)





(45,530)





(108,869)





(144,876)

Free Cash Flow

$ 219,411



$ 311,882



$ 839,712



$ 765,448



Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2024 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.07 per share for the 39-weeks ended September 28, 2024.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2024, estimate the impact of any such items, or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

