Garmin expands its flagship performance smartwatch lineup with fēnix 9 and fēnix 9 Pro

Ruggedly refined Pro model boasts the first titanium watch case and largest AMOLED display on a fēnix

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today introduced fēnix® 9 and fēnix 9 Pro, multisport GPS smartwatches built to help athletes and adventurers reach their peak. Now with a titanium watch case, fēnix 9 Pro blends an elevated look, rugged build and lightweight feel. Both models add meaningful upgrades, including Garmin Epic, a new way to group multiple activities into one shareable story in Garmin Connect™, plus enhanced stamina metrics that help athletes better adjust their training. fēnix 9 Pro models include built-in satellite1 and LTE connectivity1 which enables voice, text, and SOS communication directly from the wrist.

fēnix 9 and fēnix 9 Pro multisport GPS smartwatches are packed with new and enhanced tools to take training and exploration to the next level.

"fēnix 9 and fēnix 9 Pro are purpose-built for those who want to perform better and venture farther. Athletes can better understand endurance gains and train smarter with advanced stamina metrics, while superior navigation tools help adventurers stay confidently on course. And with the new Garmin Epic feature, activities are turned into stories for users to relive. With these fēnix smartwatches on their wrist, our customers can redefine what they thought possible."

–Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

See the full power of fēnix 9 and fēnix 9 Pro on garmin.com

fēnix 9

Designed to push boundaries, fēnix 9 is packed with new and enhanced tools to take training and exploration to the next level.

Boasting an AMOLED display that is twice as bright as its predecessor, fēnix 9 also includes a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, leakproof buttons and is dive-rated up to 40 meters.

Whether it's a backpacking trip, cycling stage race or strength training plan, the free Garmin Epic feature turns multiple activities into one cohesive story in Garmin Connect. By grouping together activities recorded over several days, weeks or months to create an "Epic", users can see their health and performance data during that time, add photos and share it all with friends and family.

feature turns multiple activities into one cohesive story in Garmin Connect. By grouping together activities recorded over several days, weeks or months to create an "Epic", users can see their health and performance data during that time, add photos and share it all with friends and family. New stamina tracking features – including stamina zones and stamina curve – show athletes how their endurance changes over time based on fitness gains and training history and improves their ability to pace themselves during an activity.

features – including and – show athletes how their endurance changes over time based on fitness gains and training history and improves their ability to pace themselves during an activity. Get even more fitness insights during an indoor rowing activity , like VO2 Max and power curve, to evaluate progress, set goals and dial in the intensity of workouts 2 .

, like VO2 Max and power curve, to evaluate progress, set goals and dial in the intensity of workouts . Expanded rucking features allow users to change their pack weight during an activity, follow GORUCK ™ workouts directly on the watch, and set target metrics like calories burned with up to 100kg of pack weight.

allow users to change their pack weight during an activity, follow GORUCK workouts directly on the watch, and set target metrics like calories burned with up to 100kg of pack weight. Navigate confidently with built-in routable maps that are smoother and more intuitive than ever before. With 50% more RAM than fēnix 8 and a more powerful, updated map engine, panning is now up to 30% faster. And a new perspective view allows users to better anticipate what's coming next by adding more detail, both close-up and further away.

that are smoother and more intuitive than ever before. With 50% more RAM than fēnix 8 and a more powerful, updated map engine, panning is now up to 30% faster. And a new allows users to better anticipate what's coming next by adding more detail, both close-up and further away. With 64 GB of memory, adventurers can download twice as many maps compared to fēnix 8 and store up to 7,000 of their favorite songs.

fēnix 9 is available in three sizes – 43mm, 47mm and 51mm.

fēnix 9 Pro

Building on all the premium features of fēnix 9, fēnix 9 Pro also introduces a new design, along with options for phone-free connectivity, solar-charging displays, extra flashlight modes and more.

Innovative design

fēnix 9 Pro is the first fēnix smartwatch to feature a titanium watch case, delivering a stunning look without sacrificing rugged performance. Using cutting-edge nano-molding technology to combine metal and plastic at the molecular level, this design effortlessly merges strength with functionality and reduces the watch's overall thickness, keeping it lightweight.

The fēnix 9 Pro AMOLED displays offer up to 3,000 nits of brightness, showcasing stats and maps in easy-to-read detail, even in sunny conditions.

The 51mm Pro model includes Garmin's first 1.5-inch AMOLED display, extending the display by 15% over fēnix 8 without increasing the case size.

Users can spend even more time doing what they love with solar charging displays that offer weeks of battery life on select Pro models.

For adventures that go into the night, an integrated LED flashlight now adds a green light mode to preserve night vision.

Stay connected

inReach connectivity1 on select fēnix 9 Pro watches helps users keep in touch with friends and family and get emergency help from the 24/7 staffed Garmin Response℠ coordination center if needed – all while leaving their phone behind. Along with calling, texting and SOS support, an active inReach plan also provides users with these enhancements:

LiveTrack notifications are now available in the Garmin Messenger ™ app through LTE, notifying loved ones when a user has started an activity and allows them to follow along as they train. The user can also quickly send messages to pre-selected recipients.

are now available in the Garmin Messenger app through LTE, notifying loved ones when a user has started an activity and allows them to follow along as they train. The user can also quickly send messages to pre-selected recipients. With an LTE connection, the new Garmin Locate feature allows loved ones to see a user's location through the Garmin Messenger app.

feature allows loved ones to see a user's location through the Garmin Messenger app. Get weather forecasts for a specific location sent directly to the watch now through satellite, in addition to LTE.

For the first time, inReach connectivity is available on all fēnix 9 Pro size options – 43 mm, 47 mm and 51 mm.

Custom style

New ComfortFit accessory bands are available for fēnix 9 and fēnix 9 Pro, giving users the power to customize their look. The fabric band's split-weave design combines stretch, durability, softness and moisture-resistance with the QuickFit® functionality, making it simple to adjust and switch out bands.

Available now, fēnix 9 starts at $999.99 and gets up to 29 days of battery life in smartwatch mode on the largest size. fēnix 9 Pro starts at $1,099.99 and gets up to 31 days of battery life in smartwatch mode with the largest AMOLED display, while the solar charging models get up to 57 days of battery3. To learn more about all the available color options, 24/7 health and wellness features and more, visit garmin.com.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes, off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts everywhere. Committed to developing products that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog.

1 Active plan required; LTE network coverage is not available in all regions. Satellite connection and SOS functionality on this device have important limitations compared to other inReach devices that could affect the performance of connected features, making them unavailable in certain situations. Check garmin.com/fenix9pro-requirements for requirements and limitations and to see which services are accessible in your area — or in areas to where you may be traveling to ensure the performance, coverage, and service levels of this device are suitable for your intended use.

2 Requires a power meter-equipped rowing machine

3 Solar charging, assuming all-day wear with 3 hours per day outside in 50,000 lux conditions

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin, fēnix, inReach and QuickFit are registered trademarks, Garmin Connect, GORUCK and Garmin Messenger are trademarks and Garmin Response is a service mark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Brianna Silverman and Natalie Miller / 913-397-8200 / [email protected]

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.