Meet CIRQA Smart Band: The screen-free health and fitness tracker from Garmin

Distraction-free design provides comprehensive 24/7 health monitoring and activity tracking—no subscription required

OLATHE, Kan., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced CIRQA™ Smart Band, its first screen-free smart band that tracks advanced fitness and wellness features—all without the need for a subscription. Designed to help users make improvements toward a healthier lifestyle without commanding all their attention, this smart band gets up to 10 days of battery life and provides around-the-clock health and fitness monitoring with data that can instantly be accessed through the Garmin Connect™ app.

CIRQA Smart Band is Garmin's first screenless smart band that provides comprehensive 24/7 health monitoring and activity tracking - no subscription required.

"We purposefully created CIRQA Smart Band for those who are passionate about staying healthy and active. With its discreet design and trusted health and fitness tracking tools Garmin is known for, this smart band complements our lineup of popular smartwatches and wellness monitors, allowing users to transition smoothly between their Garmin devices throughout the day. Plus, with no subscription required, CIRQA Smart Band helps you stay on top of your health and fitness goals—and makes a thoughtful gift for others who want to do the same."

—Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Comfortable and distraction-free

Inconspicuous design helps minimize distractions while tracking important health and performance metrics.

helps minimize distractions while tracking important health and performance metrics. Automatically detect and record a variety of activities , even without a screen. The activities can be viewed and edited afterwards in Garmin Connect and, as users confirm or edit their activities, the smart band will adapt to more accurately classify them in the future.

, even without a screen. The activities can be viewed and edited afterwards in Garmin Connect and, as users confirm or edit their activities, the smart band will adapt to more accurately classify them in the future. Fabric band provides maximum comfort for all-day wear and is available in both fun and neutral colors like Citron Gray, Mauve, French Gray, Dark Olive, Captain Blue, French Blue and Black.

provides maximum comfort for all-day wear and is available in both like Citron Gray, Mauve, French Gray, Dark Olive, Captain Blue, French Blue and Black. Can be worn around the wrist or as an arm band based on activity or sleeping preferences.

Health monitoring

When worn day and night, CIRQA Smart Band helps provide a more complete picture of overall health1. Users can track metrics like wrist-based heart rate, Body Battery™ energy monitoring, Pulse Ox2, stress, skin temperature and more and immediately see their data in Garmin Connect. Women can also track their menstrual cycle and pregnancy, get better period predictions and past ovulation estimates by tracking skin temperature while sleeping3 and sync their data with the FDA-cleared Natural Cyclesº birth control app4 (Natural Cycles subscription required).

Comfortable without compromise, CIRQA Smart Band can help users log a better night's sleep and understand how well they've recovered. This smart band provides comprehensive sleep data, including a detailed breakdown of sleep stages, a sleep score, guidance on optimal sleep duration, heart rate variability, respiration and nap detection—all readily available within the Garmin Connect app.

Fitness tracking

In addition to tracking daily steps, calories burned and more, CIRQA Smart Band includes popular fitness features to help users make the most of their workouts.

Manual activity tracking: Track more than 80 different activities – including running, walking, yoga and more – or select a favorite activity to track by simply tapping the single side button.

Track more than 80 different activities – including running, walking, yoga and more – or select a favorite activity to track by simply tapping the single side button. Advanced training metrics: Dial in with performance features like training readiness to know whether it's a good day to go hard or take it easy and track progress with HRV status, VO2 max and training status to get insights into training effectiveness.

Dial in with performance features like training readiness to know whether it's a good day to go hard or take it easy and track progress with HRV status, VO2 max and training status to get insights into training effectiveness. Workout benefit and recovery time: Better understand how each workout affects the body and how much time is needed to recover.

Better understand how each workout affects the body and how much time is needed to recover. Connected GPS: Connect to a compatible iPhone ® or Android ™ smartphone's GPS to accurately track outdoor walks, rides and runs.

Connect to a compatible iPhone or Android smartphone's GPS to accurately track outdoor walks, rides and runs. LiveTrack location sharing: Let friends and family follow along in real-time when using a smartphone and the Garmin Connect app.

Available now, CIRQA Smart Band has a suggested retail price of $199.99.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor markets. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog.

1 Activity tracking accuracy.

2 This is not a medical device and is not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition; see Garmin.com/ataccuracy. Pulse Ox not available in all countries.

3 This feature is not intended to support conception, contraception or birth control. This is not a medical device and is not intended for diagnosing or monitoring any medical condition. See Garmin.com/ataccuracy.

4 Compatible Garmin smartwatches are consumer wellness devices and are not medical devices intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or monitor medical conditions. The Natural Cycles app independently determines fertility status based on skin temperature and other data when worn on the wrist.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and CIRQA, Garmin Connect, Body Battery and Garmin Active Intelligence are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved. iPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.