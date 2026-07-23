Collaboration with the FAA and MITRE allows Garmin Pilot users to obtain and cancel IFR clearances within the app at select U.S. airports

OLATHE, Kan., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced Mobile Clearance Delivery for Garmin Pilot™, giving Garmin Pilot Premium subscribers on iOS devices a more seamless way to obtain and cancel IFR clearances at select airports within the United States. Integrated into the new Flights page in Garmin Pilot, Mobile Clearance Delivery helps general and business aviation pilots reduce radio or phone communications with air traffic control, view textual clearances and move more efficiently from planning to departure.

Garmin Pilot adds Mobile Clearance Delivery for streamlined IFR clearances

"Mobile Clearance Delivery is another example of how Garmin continues to integrate the planning and flying experience in ways that are meaningful to pilots. By bringing clearance delivery directly into Garmin Pilot, we're helping reduce workload, improve clarity and save valuable time for both pilots and air traffic control."

–Carl Wolf, Garmin Vice President Aviation Sales, Marketing, Programs & Support

For many instrument pilots, obtaining an IFR clearance typically requires contacting ATC by radio or phone, particularly at airports where Pre-Departure Clearance or Data Comm services are not available. Mobile Clearance Delivery streamlines that process by allowing Garmin Pilot Premium users to receive clearances electronically on the ground, helping reduce frequency congestion, minimize readback errors and improve efficiency for pilots and controllers alike.

After filing an IFR flight plan in Garmin Pilot, users operating from a Mobile Clearance Delivery-capable airport will see the feature appear in the Flights page within 30 minutes of departure. Pilots can start a Mobile Clearance Delivery session, receive their clearance from ATC, review it in the app and accept it with a "WILCO" response. Once accepted, the cleared route can be seamlessly overlaid on the Garmin Pilot map, and when properly equipped, may be sent to compatible avionics via Connext®.

The clearance remains available for review in Garmin Pilot, giving pilots a text-based reference that can help improve clarity throughout the flight. Before takeoff, the clearance is accessible from the Flights page and through a banner that persists across the app; after departure, pilots can continue to reference the clearance from the Flights page for 48 hours.

A future enhancement will allow Garmin Pilot users to cancel IFR directly in the app after landing at airports that support Mobile Clearance Delivery. This capability is especially useful at uncontrolled airports or Class D towered airports when the tower is closed, helping pilots avoid additional radio or phone calls while allowing other IFR operations to move more efficiently.

Garmin developed Mobile Clearance Delivery in collaboration with the Federal Aviation Administration and MITRE and the feature is still in its operational test and evaluation phase. Available in a limited capacity now, the feature will be rolled out nationwide in phases through 2028. Five airports are currently operational for testing and evaluation, including New Century AirCenter (KIXD), Garmin's home airport near its headquarters in Olathe, Kansas; Hooks Field (KDWH); Sugar Land Regional Airport (KSGR); Galveston Scholes International Airport (KGLS); and Appleton International Airport (KATW).

Pilots attending AirVenture Oshkosh and departing from Appleton on an IFR flight plan are encouraged to try the feature and share feedback on their experience. Additionally, all Garmin Pilot Premium users operating out of test and evaluation airports are invited to send feedback to [email protected]. For more information, visit Garmin.com/Aviation.

Garmin products and services have revolutionized flight and become essential to the lives of pilots and aircraft owners and operators around the world. A leading provider of solutions to general aviation, business aviation, rotorcraft, advanced air mobility, government and defense, and commercial air carrier customers, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate. Recipient of the prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy for Garmin Autoland, Garmin developed the world's first certified autonomous system that activates during an emergency to control and land an aircraft without human intervention. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garminaviation on social, or follow our blog.

About Garmin International, Inc. Garmin International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN). Garmin Ltd. is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin and Connext are registered trademarks and Garmin Pilot is a trademark of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 27, 2025, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0-31983). Copies of such Form 10-K are available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.