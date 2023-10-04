Garmin Ltd. schedules third quarter 2023 earnings call

News provided by

Garmin Ltd.

04 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) invites shareholders and investors to listen to its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. EDT, with executives of Garmin. The call will be held in conjunction with the company's earnings release, which will be distributed prior to market open on November 1, 2023.

What: Garmin Ltd. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. EDT

Where: Join the live webcast at http://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/events/. An archive of the live webcast will be available until October 31, 2024.

Register: Participants in the U.S. or Canada who wish to join by phone, and analysts who wish to participate in the question-and-answer session should join by dialing 1.888.596.4144. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

Contact: [email protected] 

About Garmin Ltd: 

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for runners, cyclists, swimmers and athletes of all levels and abilities. Committed to developing technology that helps people stay active and elevate performance, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, or follow us on LinkedIn.

INVESTOR CONTACT:       
Teri Seck
Garmin International Inc.
Phone | 913/397-8200
E-Mail | [email protected] 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Krista Klaus
Garmin International Inc.
Phone | 913/397-8200
E-Mail | [email protected] 

SOURCE Garmin Ltd.

